Applications Now Open for Youth Summer Jobs with Parks and Recreation

Check out some of the awesome opportunities we have for youth employment at the Parks Department this summer!

With so many SuccessLink youth employment opportunities in parks across the city, we wanted to make sure to put them all in one place. For additional details, duties, and responsibilities for each job, click the links and explore the posts.

QUALIFYING FOR SUCCESSLINK:

To be eligible for employment with SuccessLink, all applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must turn 15 years old on or before September 1, 2025

Cannot turn 19 years old on or before September 1, 2025

Must be a full-time resident of the City of Boston

Must be legally permitted to work in the United States

Available Jobs:

To stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks, call (617) 635-4505, visit boston.gov/parks, join our email list, and follow our social channels @bostonparksdept on X, Facebook, and Instagram.