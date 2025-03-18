DIRTT Receives Top Honor in Manufacturing on Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSX: DRT) (OTC: DRTTF) (“DIRTT”), a leader in industrialized construction, has been named number one in Manufacturing on Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. The list highlights companies that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy.

“With a vision to transform how the world builds, innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Benjamin Urban, CEO of DIRTT. “Construction is at a pivotal moment with increasing demand for smarter, more flexible solutions. By combining advanced technology with precision manufacturing, we are meeting this demand and delivering dynamic spaces that are built to evolve with changing needs.”

Traditional construction methods are slow, wasteful, inefficient, and struggle to keep pace with the demands of modern spaces. DIRTT’s technology-driven approach streamlines the process, delivering high-quality interior construction with speed, precision, and significantly less waste. Powered by ICE®, DIRTT’s proprietary design and manufacturing software, every project is seamlessly connected from concept to completion. This ensures real-time customization, efficient production, and precise installation for dynamic environments in industries such as healthcare, education, commercial offices, life sciences, and beyond.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com.

ABOUT DIRTT

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB, Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com.

