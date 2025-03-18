Josh Jenkins Announces Major Business Expansions, Strategic Partnerships, and Future Vision in Wealth Management

Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Josh Jenkins has joined Seaside Wealth Management, where he now operates as an independent financial advisor. Previously affiliated with Northwestern Mutual, Jenkins faced restrictions that limited his ability to provide tailored strategies, particularly in real estate investments and tax-efficient financial planning. This move to independence empowers him to offer fully customized financial solutions without corporate constraints, ensuring that client interests remain the top priority.



Jenkins, a distinguished financial advisor, is making bold moves to redefine wealth management. With a strong commitment to personalized financial strategies, Jenkins has taken significant steps to expand his influence in the industry through new partnerships, real estate investments, and a steadfast dedication to financial education and philanthropy.



“At Jenkins Financial, we see where you are, where you want to be, and how we can help you get there. We lead with education and let you decide on the path forward,” said Jenkins. “This is a strategy focusing on education around tax efficiency. When taxes start to hurt, it is important to understand what your options are. It is not about doing everything but understanding different paths forward.”



Further expanding his wealth management approach, Jenkins has partnered with Opus Capital, a private equity firm specializing in commercial real estate investments. Recognizing real estate as a critical asset in diversified financial strategies, this collaboration allows Jenkins to introduce his clients to high-value investment opportunities that offer protection against market volatility and significant tax advantages.



Looking ahead, Josh Jenkins envisions his firm being recognized for pioneering a holistic approach to wealth management—one that integrates traditional investments, private equity, and alternative wealth-building strategies while focusing on tax efficiency and long-term security.



His mission extends beyond high-net-worth individuals; he aims to provide financial clarity and security for anyone seeking financial independence. His approach sets him apart from traditional advisors by prioritizing wealth protection and strategic growth over short-term returns.



“We start with analysis and fact-finding. We see where you are, where you want to be, and what you are already doing. Then, we take it a step further to answer your key questions. We know that most advisors only recommend what they are compensated on- we do not. We lead with education, wanting to share what we have learned, and have you make the decision yourself on the path forward,” furthered Jenkins.



Jenkins is deeply committed to mentorship, community involvement, and philanthropy. Throughout his career, he has guided young professionals and aspiring financial advisors, emphasizing true financial planning and targeted wealth building over sales-driven models. He also actively supports scholarship programs for students facing financial hardships, recognizing the importance of education in economic mobility.



Additionally, Jenkins is a strong advocate for financial literacy initiatives. Through workshops, sponsorships, and direct mentorship, he is dedicated to bridging the knowledge gap and empowering individuals with the financial tools they need to succeed.



Jenkins’ decision to leave Northwestern Mutual and establish himself as an independent advisor marks a defining moment in his career. Formerly a top 1% advisor at Northwestern Mutual and a Forbes-ranked financial professional, he gained national recognition for his expertise and leadership. His transition to independence allowed him to prioritize client-centric financial strategies without corporate limitations.



Beyond accolades, Jenkins finds fulfilment in the real impact he has made—whether structuring tax-efficient investment strategies, helping clients achieve financial security, or delivering life-changing financial protection in critical moments.



Jenkins Financial leverages founder Josh Jenkins’s over 10 years of experience working with a Fortune 100 company as a top 1% advisor and extensive industry experience since 2012. With an expert team and a focus on educating clients to help them make confident decisions, Jenkins Financial guides individuals on the best decisions for their path forward.



To learn more about Jenkins Financial and Josh Jenkins’s major business expansions, strategic partnerships, and future vision in wealth management, please visit the website at https://jenkinsfinancialstrategies.com/.



Jenkins Financial 100 Sterling Parkway Suite G20 Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania 17050 United States (717) 816-8024 https://jenkinsfinancialstrategies.com/

