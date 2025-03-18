Nasdaq Deepens Commitment to Texas with Additional Client Investment Across the Region

Nasdaq to open new regional headquarters in Dallas to serve Texas and the Southeast U.S. region

DALLAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at an event hosted by Nasdaq with Governor Greg Abbott, Ross Perot Jr., and top leaders across Texas, Nasdaq will affirm its deep commitment to Texas and its place as an epicenter of growth and innovation across the globe. Nasdaq will also announce plans to make additional investments in the state, designed to enhance the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the financial ecosystem. These investments will support the broad range of Nasdaq’s clients in the region, including corporate issuers, financial institutions, asset managers and asset owners.

Nasdaq currently generates over $750 million in revenues in Texas and the Southeast region of the U.S., partnering with over 2,000 clients, approximately 800 of which are based in Texas. Nasdaq is home to over 200 listed companies headquartered in the state, representing $1.98 trillion in market capitalization as of December 2024. As part of its continued investment in the region, Nasdaq will open a new regional headquarters in Dallas. The space will be a hub for Nasdaq clients and the wider community and will serve as a premium convening space to celebrate the leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators that call the Lone Star State home.

“Nasdaq is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the Texas economy, and we look forward to maintaining our leadership as the partner of choice for the state’s most innovative companies,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. “Beyond our listings franchise, we are proud to support a wide network of clients who trust us to help solve their most complex challenges. With our regional headquarters in Dallas, we look forward to further deepening our relationships with clients and supporting the continued success of the Texas Miracle.”

Nasdaq has a longstanding history of advocating for clients by minimizing the complexity associated with navigating the public markets. Its efforts for corporate issuers encompass addressing issues such as the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rules, cyber disclosure rules, proxy advisory reform, AI regulation, PCAOB reforms, and emerging growth company timelines.

“Under the leadership of Governor Abbott, the Texas Miracle has made Texas synonymous with innovation-led growth and smart regulation,” said Ed Knight, Executive Vice Chairman of Nasdaq. “We share his commitment to these principles and will continue to advocate passionately on our clients’ behalf. As a result, we will take any action needed to ensure our clients enjoy the same benefits as all other companies in the state.”

Further remarks will be made at an event held later today to celebrate the legacy of Ross Perot Jr. and to discuss strategies for the state’s continued economic prosperity. Nasdaq will present Mr. Perot, Chairman of Hillwood and the Perot Companies, with the inaugural Nasdaq Lifetime Achievement Award. The award recognizes Mr. Perot’s unparalleled contributions to the Texas economy and his lasting impact on innovation, technology, economic prosperity, and community development.

