Nano Dimension’s Essemtec Product Line Unveils FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra, the Next Generation of High-Performance SMT Solutions

Waltham, Mass, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a supplier of Digital Manufacturing solutions, today announced the launch of its latest high-performance solutions from its Essemtec product line: the FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra.

These next-generation surface mount technology (“SMT”) platforms are designed to meet the evolving demands of high-precision, high-mix electronics manufacturing. The FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra represent a major advancement in providing significantly increased speed, precision, and flexibility. The pick-and-place speed has been improved to 31,000 components per hour (“CPH”) for the FOX Ultra, and the Puma Ultra to 30,000 CPH. This increase represents more than a 70% improvement in throughput. The FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra are also offered in an All-in-One version, integrating pick & place, dispensing, and inspection capabilities into a single platform.

Olivier Carnal, General Manager for Essemtec at Nano Dimension, shared: “Our FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra systems are engineered to answer the needs of our customers for more speed and flexibility in electronics manufacturing. In constantly listening to our customers’ needs, we learned that not only does yield and placement speed matter - but so does versatility. Our advanced customers in aerospace & defense, automotive, medical electronics, electronic manufacturing services, and high-reliability industrial sectors need a machine that can handle dynamic production schedules, multiple product types, and last-minute changes without sacrificing efficiency. FOX Ultra achieves the same or better placement speed as the current FOX with fewer nozzles, allowing room for dispensing without compromising performance. PUMA Ultra delivers similar benefits, enabling dual dispensing heads, such as glue and solder paste jetting, while maintaining peak pick-and-place speed. Truly versatile.”

Julien Lederman, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension, added, “The FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra exemplify our commitment to technological innovation and customer-driven solutions. I am extremely proud of our team for designing and producing these machines, which represent a significant improvement in speed, flexibility, and performance.”

The FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra are available for customer demonstrations and orders immediately. For more information, visit www.nano-di.com or www.essemtec.com.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension (Nasdaq: NNDM) offers a variety of Digital Manufacturing technologies serving customers across vertical target markets such as aerospace and defense, advanced automotive, high-tech industrial, specialty medical technology, and R&D and academia.

With its suite of digital manufacturing technologies, Nano Dimension is enabling its customers with prototyping and high-mix-low-volume production, along with IP security, design-for-manufacturing capabilities, and more sustainable means of fabrication.

For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Nano may be considered to be using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states that FOX Ultra and PUMA Ultra are next-generation surface mount technology platforms. Forward looking statements include all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Nano Dimension’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Nano Dimension could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano Dimension’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 21, 2024, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano Dimension undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication. Nano Dimension is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

