Cycurion CEO Kevin Kelly Provides Corporate Update in Letter to Stockholders

MCLEAN, Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycurion (Nasdaq: CYCU) (“Cycurion” or the “Company”), a trusted leader in IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, provides a corporate update in a Letter to Stockholders from CEO Kevin Kelly:

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

After a volatile first month of trading following Cycurion’s entrance into the Nasdaq market, I want to reiterate the Cycurion team’s and my commitment to our stockholders. We remain highly confident in achieving our objectives that will ultimately drive intrinsic enterprise value growth underpinned by three key levers:

Expansion of our groundbreaking AI-powered ARx Security Platform, which we believe has the potential to revolutionize the cybersecurity market and serve as a game-changer for Cycurion with its high SaaS margin profile. Organic companywide growth, including expanding current client relationships where there is tremendous opportunity for growth, primarily in the ARx vertical, driven by a focused strategy that includes sales & marketing talent additions. Opportunistic and accretive acquisition strategy that seeks complementary additions to Cycurion’s existing offerings, while expanding sales reach. This strategy offers selling enterprise/government cybersecurity and IT support firms a value realization opportunity with a growing, trustworthy successor.



ARx Security Platform – Significant Organic, High-Margin AI-Powered Cybersecurity Growth Platform. At the heart of our growth strategy is the recently announced ARx Security Platform, an unrivaled cybersecurity innovation with the potential to disrupt the existing cybersecurity landscape. Powered by advanced AI technology, this robust solution provides real-time insights and protection against evolving cybersecurity threats. ARx offers a comprehensive multi-layered defense mechanism that includes a Web Application Firewall, Bot Mitigation, and Geo Gating. Additionally, as a pure SaaS offering, ARx can be deployed in a rapid and seamless manner without cumbersome and costly network hardware installations.

With high product margins, the ARx Security Platform is both a cybersecurity industry breakthrough and the foundational future contributor to Cycurion’s growth. We are laser-focused on expanding this high-margin & ROI segment to drive sustained growth and establish a formidable position in the cybersecurity space. We strongly believe ARx’s value proposition will ultimately be positively reflected in the price of Cycurion stock upon the market both obtaining a better understanding of the offering’s worth and making the connection for all stakeholders that Cycurion is now a leading cybersecurity provider. We look forward to sharing more details on our vision for ARx and its growth over the coming months.

Our Team. Cycurion’s success has always been built on the expertise and dedication of our world-class team of cybersecurity professionals. We have 70 great employees, many possessing the highest level of government security clearance, working at the upper echelon of government and corporate organizations, ensuring superior client service and driving our growth.

Accretive Acquisitions for Enhanced Capabilities. Cycurion will also seek growth with an opportunistic lens via highly strategic, complementary acquisitions that are designed to enhance our capabilities and extend our reach in both the government and commercial sectors. These prospective acquisitions will be designed to strengthen our technology portfolio, expand our client base, and accelerate our growth. By complementing our cutting-edge ARx Platform with these prospective strategic additions, we intend to reinforce Cycurion’s leadership in cybersecurity innovation and ensure Cycurion is well-equipped to meet the demands of a rapidly changing market.

Capital Structure Update

Current outstanding number of shares of common stock is just over 30 million, which yields a basic market capitalization of $16.2 million, based on the closing share price on March 17 of $0.54; and

If all the of outstanding shares of the various series of preferred stock are converted and all of the outstanding warrants are exercised for shares of common stock, the pro forma total number of shares of then-outstanding common stock would be approximately 46 million (excludes the pre-existing SPAC warrants that are significantly out-of-the-money, exercisable at $11.50/share); and

The total potential capital that Cycurion could receive from the exercise of all of the warrants that remain outstanding (excluding the $11.50 SPAC warrants) would be approximately $4.0 million.



Conclusion. We believe we have a highly valuable solution in our ARx Security Platform. We are enthusiastic about executing our growth strategies as we strive to deliver lasting value to our stockholders. We are confident in accomplishing the task at hand and will seek to buttress our stance by adding talented individuals who are aligned with our core beliefs and driven to succeed. We believe that Cycurion is optimally positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global demand for cybersecurity solutions with cybercrime costs projected to reach $10.5 trillion annually, and the cybersecurity market nearing $200 billion.

Moreover, we are mindful of the heightened volatility in the price of Cycurion’s stock over the recent weeks. The challenging broader market, and the technology sector in particular, has been under significant pressure since the middle of February, coincidentally when we completed the transaction that brought Cycurion public. That said, please rest assured that all of us, Alvin McCoy (CFO), the Board of Directors, the entire integrated Cycurion team, and I are working with the singular mission to execute our model and drive increasing value for Cycurion stockholders. We thank you for your initial support, and we look forward to sharing additional positive news with you in the near future.

Sincerely,

Kevin Kelly

Cycurion CEO

About Cycurion

Based in McLean, Virginia, Cycurion (NASDAQ: CYCU) is a forward-thinking provider of IT cybersecurity solutions and AI, committed to delivering secure, reliable, and innovative services to clients worldwide. Specializing in cybersecurity, program management, and business continuity, Cycurion harnesses its AI-enhanced ARx platform and expert team to empower clients and safeguard their operations. Along with its subsidiaries, Axxum Technologies, Cloudburst Security, and Cycurion Innovation, Inc., Cycurion serves government, healthcare, and corporate clients with a commitment to securing the digital future.

Forward looking Statements

This letter to our stockholders and press release contains statements that are forward-looking statements as defined within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the operations and prospective growth of Cycurion’s business.

Many factors could cause Cycurion’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements described in this press release, including words such as “continue”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “hope”, “should”, “would”, “may”, “potential”, and other similar expressions. Such factors could include, among others, those detailed in its Registration Statement on Form S-4, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should the assumptions set out in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in that filing with the SEC underlying those forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Cycurion does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Cycurion cannot assure that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Individuals are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Investor Contact:

CORE IR

investors@cycurion.com

Media Contact:

Phone: (703) 555-0123

Email: media@cycurion.com

