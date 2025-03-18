RTI at Aerospace TechWeek 2025: Advancing Next-Generation Aviation and Defense Technology

Demonstrating Real-Time Software Solutions for Secure, High-Performance Avionics and Mission Systems

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, will exhibit at Aerospace TechWeek 2025 , held April 2-3 in Munich, Germany. At booth #K24, RTI will showcase Connext® , the proven software framework that powers secure, high-performance data exchange across avionics systems, unmanned platforms, and multi-domain defense networks. Schedule a meeting with the RTI team here .

As military aircraft and defense platforms advance, seamless connectivity, interoperability, and mission-critical reliability are more essential than ever. Designed with open architecture principles, Connext supports FACE™, MOSA, SOSA, and Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) requirements—enabling real-time situational awareness, AI-driven decision-making, and scalable connectivity for airborne operations.

In addition to the booth, RTI experts will present at the following speaking sessions:

Panel Discussion: "Advancing Military Air Traffic Management through Enhanced Connectivity" with EUROCAE

"Advancing Military Air Traffic Management through Enhanced Connectivity" with EUROCAE When: 11:55 AM, April 2 | Connectivity Track

11:55 AM, April 2 | Connectivity Track Speaker: Thijs Brouwer, Senior Field Application Engineer, RTI



Presentation: Real-Time Mission Systems and Advanced Communications in Avionics

Real-Time Mission Systems and Advanced Communications in Avionics When: 2:00 PM, April 2 | Avionics Track

2:00 PM, April 2 | Avionics Track Speaker: Andre Odermatt, Principal Application Engineer, A&D, RTI



What: RTI at Aerospace TechWeek Europe 2025, Booth #K24

When: April 2-3, 2025

Where: MOC – Event Center Messe München, Munich, Germany

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 300 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 500 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

