Buxton Takes Next Step in Revolutionizing Consumer Insights with Acquisition of Audiense

Fort Worth, Texas, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buxton, a leading provider of consumer analytics solutions, is excited to announce the acquisition of Audiense, an innovative consumer intelligence and social insights platform. As Buxton’s second acquisition in two years, this latest move further accelerates its mission to deliver deep consumer insights and help drive meaningful connections between brands and their consumers both in person and online.

Buxton fueled its growth and expanded beyond predictive analytics and location intelligence with its 2024 acquisition of Elevar, an e-commerce conversion tracking platform. Now with Audiense, Buxton further strengthens its omnichannel consumer intelligence by helping to provide brands with faster insights and analytics to power engagement and conversion across every stage of the buying journey.

“Our acquisition of Audiense marks a pivotal step forward for Buxton,” said Jim Swift, CEO of Buxton. “By combining Buxton’s analytics expertise and solutions with Audiense’s powerful audience intelligence platform, we continue to redefine how brands use actionable analytics to rapidly gain new customer insights, reach their audiences where they are and improve their ongoing conversations with customers.”

Audiense is loved by customers worldwide for its AI-driven audience insights, advanced segmentation capabilities and influencer discovery tools. With Audiense’s robust suite of products, brands can quickly understand nuances about their target consumers, enabling meaningful connections and more conversions.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us.” said Javier Burón, CEO of Audiense. “Joining forces with Buxton allows us to scale our capabilities and empower more brands to understand and engage with their audiences in the most impactful way.”

The transaction remains backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm. Tanner Austin, Principal at PSG added: “We look forward to seeing Buxton and Audiense drive even greater innovation in consumer intelligence across digital, social, and physical channels. We are excited to welcome Audiense to the PSG portfolio.”

About Buxton

Brands want stronger customer relationships, but in today’s complex omnichannel landscape, connections are harder than ever. Buxton, a leader in consumer analytics solutions, is the answer. By combining proprietary intelligence and AI with hundreds of data sets, including purchase behavior and intent data, Buxton has developed a robust product line that is trusted by more than 3,400 brands to help them capture, understand, and activate audience data across 20+ integrated marketing channels. Whether it's customer discovery, engagement, conversion, or physical location expansion and optimization, Buxton's marketing and location intelligence products enable consumer brands to build long-lasting and meaningful customer relationships with data-backed insights.

To learn more about Buxton products, visit www.buxtonco.com.

About Audiense

Audiense is a leading audience intelligence suite of solutions that empowers organizations to uncover, understand, and connect with their ideal audiences. Through advanced segmentation and actionable insights, Audiense helps brands optimize strategies across marketing, sales, and beyond.

For more information, visit www.audiense.com.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed over 140 companies and facilitated over 500 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Madrid, Paris and Tel-Aviv. For more information, visit www.psgequity.com.

