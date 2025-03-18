Gabelli Funds to Host 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium Thursday, March 20, 2025
GREENWICH, Conn., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds is hosting its 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium taking place at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on Thursday, March 20, 2025. The symposium will draw a variety of companies, with a focus on pricing power, margin recovery, interest rates, inventory stabilization, global trade policy, demand trends, and the M&A environment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with managements in a one-on-one setting.
Agenda:
|8:50am
|Opening Remarks
|Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
|Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
|9:00
|Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ)*
|Bob Rasmus, President & CEO
|9:30
|BASF Corporation (XETRA: BAS.DE)
|Alex Koehler, Investor Relations
|10:00
|American Vanguard (NYSE: AVD)
|Douglas A. (“Dak”) Kaye, III, CEO
|10:30
|Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR)
|Jeffrey Schnell, VP Investor Relations
|11:00
|Rogers Corp (NYSE: ROG)*
|Colin Gouveia, President & CEO
|11:30
|Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
|Erik Aldag, Senior VP Finance & Treasury & CFO
|Lydia Kopylova, VP Investor Relations
|12:00pm
|Lunch Break
|12:30
|The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)
|Brandon Ontjes, VP Investor Relations
|1:00
|Orion S.A. (NYSE: OEC)
|Jeff Glajch, CFO
|Chris Kapsch, VP Investor Relations
|1:30
|Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM)
|De Lyle Bloomquist, President & CEO
|Mickey Walsh, Treasurer, VP Investor Relations
|2:00
|The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW)*
|Jim Jaye, Senior VP Investor Relations;
|Eric Swanson, VP Investor Relations
|2:30
|Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC)*
|Jonathan Evans, President & CEO
Luke Colton, Executive VP and CFO
*Indicates virtual attendance
Details:
Gabelli Funds’ 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium
March 20, 2025
8:50 am – 3:00 pm
Conference Registration: https://gabelli.com/conferences/chemical
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
|Rosemarie J. Morbelli, CFA
|Senior VP, Specialty Chemicals
|(914) 921-7757
|Wayne C. Pinsent, CFA
|VP, Specialty Chemicals
|(914) 921-8352
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.