Cidara Therapeutics Announces Two Presentations on CD388 in Influenza at International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR) 2025

SAN DIEGO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) immunotherapies, today announced two upcoming presentations at the 38th International Conference on Antiviral Research (ICAR). The conference takes place from March 17-21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cidara’s presentations will highlight the study design, demographic information, and preliminary safety data from the ongoing Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial of CD388, as well as dose optimization models for evaluation of CD388 in a Phase 3 study.

Presentation details:

Title: NAVIGATE: A Phase 2b, Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Multicenter Dose-ranging Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of CD388, a Novel Long-acting Antiviral Conjugate, for Prevention of Influenza in Subjects not at Risk for Influenza Complications

Presenter: James Alexander

Abstract number: 361

Date/Time: Poster Session 1: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 5:15-6:15pm PT; Poster Session 2: Thursday, March 20, 2025, 9-10am PT

Summary: The Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial to evaluate the safety and preventative efficacy of CD388 in a real-world environment completed enrollment of more than 5,000 participants in the United States and the UK. Prior Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical data have shown that CD388, administered by subcutaneous injection, appeared to be well-tolerated and efficacious in healthy human volunteer studies. The results of the Phase 2b trial will inform dose selection and design for the planned Phase 3 development program.

Title: Real World Data-Based Modeling of Seasonal Influenza Variations to Support Clinical Dose Selection of CD388, A Novel Antiviral in Development for Prevention of Seasonal and Pandemic Influenza

Presenter: Shawn Flanagan

Abstract number: 352

Date/Time: Poster Session 1: Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 6:15-7:15pm PT; Poster Session 2: Thursday, March 20, 2025, 8-9am PT

Summary: In trials involving community acquired infections, like influenza, variations in disease incidence over time may complicate interpretation of drug effect in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials across multiple seasons, especially for long-acting drugs like CD388. Advanced model-based analysis was conducted to improve decision power based on simulated Phase 2 results over different flu seasons. While a standard proportions test was shown to be sensitive to influenza seasonal variations, the model-based analysis was not and increased decision power for clinical dose selection of CD388 for Phase 3.

About CD388

CD388 is an investigational drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) comprised of multiple copies of a potent small molecule neuraminidase inhibitor stably conjugated to a proprietary Fc fragment of a human antibody. DFCs are not vaccines or monoclonal antibodies but are low molecular weight biologics which are designed to function as long-acting small molecule inhibitors. CD388 was designed to provide universal protection against all known strains of seasonal and pandemic influenza with the potential to provide season-long protection with a single subcutaneous or intramuscular administration. Importantly, because CD388 is not a vaccine, its activity is not reliant on an immune response and thereby is expected to be efficacious in individuals regardless of immune status. More information can be found at: https://www.cidara.com/cloudbreak/influenza/.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced completion of enrollment of its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received IND clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

