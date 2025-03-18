Sutter Health and Alignment Healthcare Renew Long-Term, Strategic Collaboration

Agreement brings continued access to high-quality care for Alignment’s Medicare Advantage members

ORANGE, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health and Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) have renewed their agreement that provides Alignment Healthcare members with continued in-network access to Sutter’s integrated network of high-quality, comprehensive care in Northern California.

This agreement applies to Alignment Healthcare members enrolled in Sutter Advantage HMO and My Choice PPO health plans. The collaboration allows Sutter Health and Alignment Healthcare to further their shared vision of ensuring patients enrolled in these plans – especially critical high-risk individuals with chronic conditions – get access to care when, where and how they need it.

"Sutter Health is proud to partner with Alignment Healthcare to offer Medicare-eligible patients options to access our network of high-quality doctors, hospitals, clinics and other health care services,” said Conrad Vial, M.D., SVP and president of Sutter Health Network. “Both organizations bring expertise and capabilities to enhance the patient experience and lower the total cost of care.”

Amid the ongoing national challenge of health care access, Sutter Health is making significant strides to expand care to more patients when and where they need it. Plans are underway to open more than 27 new ambulatory care sites, 27 urgent care centers, and 22 ambulatory surgery centers starting in 2025.

"We are honored to collaborate with a health care leader like Sutter Health in our shared mission to redefine senior care,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Healthcare. “By combining Sutter Health’s trusted brand and provider network with Alignment’s care model and AVA® technology platform, we are leveraging the strengths of both organizations to build a sustainable, high-quality care delivery system for the future."

The agreement covers Alignment members in 10 counties across Northern California: Placer, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus and Yolo.

Medicare Advantage (MA) plans offer extra benefits and features beyond what is available through Original Medicare, like greater care coordination and disease management, coverage for in-home support, dental, eye and hearing services, as well as fitness programs and chiropractic benefits. MA plans also limit annual out-of-pocket costs unlike Original Medicare, offer more simplicity and convenience and may result in better overall health outcomes for patients.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to innovative, high-quality patient care and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving nearly 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 57,000 employees and clinicians, and 12,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

