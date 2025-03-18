Cytrellis Secures Health Canada and Saudi Food and Drug Authority Approval for ellacor® with Micro-Coring® Technology

Authorizations are part of Growth Strategy to Expand Global Footprint

WOBURN, Mass., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytrellis Biosystems, a medical technology company specializing in novel aesthetic solutions, today announces that it has received approval from Health Canada and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to commercialize its groundbreaking ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology in Canada and Saudi Arabia, respectively. These authorizations mark a significant milestone in the company’s growth strategy, expanding ellacor’s global presence by providing cutting-edge solutions to patients and healthcare providers in these emerging markets.

The aesthetics markets in Canada and Saudi Arabia are robust and expanding. The Canadian aesthetic procedure market is projected to reach $7.2 billion by 2030, while the Saudi market is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2030.12

“These approvals demonstrate our commitment to commercializing innovative aesthetic solutions worldwide,” said Denise Dajles, President and CEO of Cytrellis Biosystems. “The market is evolving. ellacor offers a non-surgical option for individuals who are dissatisfied with laser treatments and other energy-based devices and prefer to avoid surgery. ellacor has been used in over 10,000 procedures in the U.S., and we are excited about the opportunity to make ellacor available globally.”

Cytrellis is commercializing in Canada immediately and has partnered with a leading local distributor to make ellacor available in Saudi Arabia. These two markets add to Cytrellis’ international presence in the United Arab Emirates.

Health Canada and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority are the government agencies responsible for registering and regulating medical devices, including aesthetic products, in Canada and Saudi Arabia, respectively.

About ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology

The ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is the first and only minimally invasive, in-office procedure to remove sagging skin, treat wrinkles and rejuvenate skin. Cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2021, this pioneering system works on a micro-scale to target moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face. Developed by Dr. William Austen, Jr, chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Chief of Burn Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Dr. Rox Anderson, the Lancer Endowed Chair in Dermatology and Director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at MGH, Micro-Coring is a proprietary technology that removes skin surface area and stimulates the body’s natural healing process. It uses hollow needles to remove micro-cores of dermal and epidermal tissue without surgery, thermal energy or evidence of scarring. Indicated for use by qualified medical professionals, ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology is authorized for adults aged 22 years or older, encompassing Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information, visit www.ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems



Cytrellis Biosystems is a medical technology company dedicated to developing and commercializing first-in-class aesthetic devices. Based in Woburn, Massachusetts, Cytrellis manufactures ellacor® with Micro-Coring® technology, a novel, proprietary technology that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. For more information, visit www.cytrellis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

