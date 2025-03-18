Ashvattha Therapeutics Accelerates Clinical Development Strategy with Leadership Appointment of Six Leading Retinal Specialists to Clinical Advisory Board

New Clinical Advisory Board brings together distinguished retinal specialists to provide strategic guidance on development of Ashvattha's innovative nanomedicine programs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells in regions of inflammation, announced today the appointment of six key opinion leaders, David Boyer, M.D., Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS., David Lally, M.D., Carl Regillo, M.D., Michael Singer, M.D., and Charles Wykoff, M.D., PhD., effective immediately.

“The addition of these distinguished retinal specialists to our Clinical Advisory Board reinforces our commitment to advancing our clinical pipeline,” said Jeff Cleland, PhD., CEO of Ashvattha Therapeutics. “Their collective knowledge will bring fresh perspectives and strategic direction as we work towards upcoming milestones in our ophthalmology and neurology programs.”

The new Ashvattha Therapeutics Clinical Advisory Board Members:

David Boyer, M.D. is a Senior Partner at the Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and an Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in the treatment of diseases of the retina and vitreous, and a leading clinical researcher for new treatments in macular degeneration and DME with over 40 years of professional experience.





is a Senior Partner at the Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group and an Adjunct Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Southern California/Keck School of Medicine in Los Angeles, California. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist specializing in the treatment of diseases of the retina and vitreous, and a leading clinical researcher for new treatments in macular degeneration and DME with over 40 years of professional experience. Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A, FASRS. is a Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. He has served as a principal investigator for over 130 clinical trials in retinal diseases and has been extensively published in highly regarded journals. He has also received numerous prestigious awards from the American Society of Retina Specialists, American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Macula Society for his contributions to the advancement of science through retinal clinical trials.





is a Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, and Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates and Clinical Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine. He has served as a principal investigator for over 130 clinical trials in retinal diseases and has been extensively published in highly regarded journals. He has also received numerous prestigious awards from the American Society of Retina Specialists, American Academy of Ophthalmology and the Macula Society for his contributions to the advancement of science through retinal clinical trials. David Lally, M.D. is a Member of New England Retina Consultants, an attending surgeon at Baystate Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of the Department of Surgery at the University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist who has participated in more than 40 clinical trials as an investigator and has published in leading journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, and JAMA Ophthalmology.





is a Member of New England Retina Consultants, an attending surgeon at Baystate Medical Center and an Assistant Professor of the Department of Surgery at the University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist who has participated in more than 40 clinical trials as an investigator and has published in leading journals including The New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, and JAMA Ophthalmology. Carl Regillo, M.D. is the Director of the Retina Service of Wills Eye Hospital, Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine. Dr. Regillo has authored over 300 scientific papers, lectured nationally and abroad, and has published 9 major textbooks in the field of retinal disease management. He is the founder of the Wills Eye Clinical Retina Research Unit and has been an investigator on numerous major clinical trials developing new treatments for retinal disorders such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.





is the Director of the Retina Service of Wills Eye Hospital, Professor of Ophthalmology at Thomas Jefferson University School of Medicine. Dr. Regillo has authored over 300 scientific papers, lectured nationally and abroad, and has published 9 major textbooks in the field of retinal disease management. He is the founder of the Wills Eye Clinical Retina Research Unit and has been an investigator on numerous major clinical trials developing new treatments for retinal disorders such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. Michael Singer, M.D. is a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas and the Director of Clinical Research at Medical Center Ophthalmology. He has been involved in well over 150 clinical trials focused on innovative approaches to treating retinal conditions and is recognized for his expertise in emerging therapies for AMD and DME.





is a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas and the Director of Clinical Research at Medical Center Ophthalmology. He has been involved in well over 150 clinical trials focused on innovative approaches to treating retinal conditions and is recognized for his expertise in emerging therapies for AMD and DME. Charles Wykoff, M.D., PhD. is the Director of Research at Retina Consultants of Texas, Chairman of Research, Retina Consultants of America, and Deputy Chair of Ophthalmology for the Blanton Eye Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital. Dr. Wykoff serves as principal investigator for numerous national clinical trials and has published over 160 peer-reviewed scientific articles. Leading a top international research facility for vitreoretinal diseases, he has served as principal investigator for numerous clinical trials evaluating novel treatments for retinal disorders.



“I’m honored to be a part of Ashvattha’s Clinical Advisory Board during such an exciting phase of the company’s development program,” said Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS. “With my experience leading numerous clinical trials in retinal diseases, I’m impressed by the potential of Ashvattha's hydroxyl dendrimer platform to offer novel treatment options for patients with wet AMD and DME. I’m excited to collaborate with this talented group of colleagues to help advance innovative therapies that could enhance the standard of care and optimize clinical outcomes for our patients."

The Clinical Advisory Board is composed of a select group of experts whose collective expertise and leadership will accelerate the company’s success. With years of experience and a track record of significant contributions to the medical field, these key opinion leaders will provide invaluable insights and strategic advice. Their role will be to guide Ashvattha through clinical development, ensuring that its pipeline is robust. By using their knowledge and vision, they will help drive forward the development of novel therapies that have the potential to transform healthcare and enhance patient well-being.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target and reprogram activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. Ashvattha Therapeutics was founded by Kannan Rangaramanujam, Sujatha Kannan, and Jeff Cleland and incubated by Natural Capital. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com

Media

ICR Healthcare

AshvatthaPR@icrhealthcare.com

Investor Relations

Aman Patel, CFA & Adanna G. Alexander, PhD

AshvatthaIR@icrhealthcare.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.