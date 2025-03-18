Hill International Appointed as PMO Leader for Athens International Airport’s Airport Expansion Program

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. and ATHENS, Greece, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International, Inc., delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today that it has been selected by Athens International Airport S.P. (AIA) to lead the project management office (PMO) consortium, including AECOM and SALFO & Associates as partners, for the airport’s ongoing Airport Expansion Program (AEP).

One of the fastest growing airports in Europe, AIA’s multi-billion-dollar AEP will increase its capacity. AEP’s first phase, which is currently under implementation, has a planned capital expenditure greater than $1.28 billion and will increase AIA’s capacity from 26 million annual passengers (MAP) to 40 MAP. It comprises new construction, renovations, and extensions in the Main Terminal Building (MTB) and Satellite Terminal Building (STB), and the respective apron areas. This includes works within landside and airside facilities in both intra- and extra-Schengen areas. The first phase of the AEP also includes a new apron on the North-West side of the airport with 32 Code C stands, two services bridges, and a Ramp Service Station (RSS), as well as a Multi-Story Car Park (MSP) that will accommodate more than 3,300 vehicles.

The PMO scope includes program and project management, technical planning advisory services, design reviews, procurement management, cost management, construction management and supervision, logistics planning and management and related services.

“The expansion of Athens International Airport is a critical infrastructure project that will bolster Greece’s tourism sector and the overall economy,” says Hill Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Europe Manolis Sigalas. “Supported by our exceptional global Aviation practice, our PMO team combines international expertise in managing major airport capital programs together with distinctive operational capabilities we have in country. We share AIA’s vision and objectives and will leverage this expertise to help deliver a truly transformative program that cements the airport’s place as a prime transit hub, for the benefit of AIA and Greece’s economy.”

“This prestigious PMO assignment highlights the strong reputation that our team has developed among infrastructure owners in Europe and Greece, as well as Hill’s reputation within the global aviation market,” adds Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf S. Ghali. “Our firm looks forward to working with AIA to achieve their program objectives.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 4,100 professionals in over 100 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, advisory, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest program management firms in the world. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Hill is exclusively a program, project, and construction management provider, meaning we have one focus as a company: protecting client interests. Free of any potential conflicts, our entire business is geared towards helping clients achieve their desired outcomes. We are dedicated to exceeding expectations throughout the entire construction project lifecycle and adapt to the needs of each assignment to develop tailored approaches and solutions to meet those needs.

Hill is a GISI Consulting Group company, part of the Global Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. (GISI) family of companies. Learn more about GISI Consulting Group at www.gisi.com.

Hill International, Inc.

Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C

Senior Vice President

(215) 309-7707

elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

