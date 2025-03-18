Amidst Wildfires and Homeowner Catastrophes Adjusto Arrives Aiming for Speed, Fairness, and Trust in Claims Experience

The first AI-powered contents claims solution, Adjusto helps adjusters, insurers, and claimants move claims forward—faster, fairer, and with full transparency.

SUPERIOR, CO, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The insurance claims process has been stuck in a cycle of delays, inefficiencies, and frustration for far too long. Adjusto, a groundbreaking AI-driven contents claims valuation platform, is officially launching to change that—empowering adjusters, MGAs, TPAs, and carriers with the tools they need to process claims faster and with more accuracy, reduce disputes and wasteful cost, and restore the public’s trust in the insurance industry.

For decades, the industry has relied on fragmented processes, outdated technology, and a patchwork of third-party vendors to handle contents claims. Adjusto is shifting the paradigm—not by eliminating industry partners, but by enhancing their capabilities. Powered by AI, Adjusto declutters workflows, eliminates bottlenecks, and helps claims professionals push claims forward with momentum.

“Insurance claims shouldn’t stall. They should flow,” said Michael Balarezo, Founder & CEO of Adjusto. “Policyholders deserve fast, fair resolutions, and adjusters need technology that enhances their expertise—not technology that replaces them or slows them down. Adjusto was built for the claims professionals who do the real work of helping people recover.”

Solving Insurance’s Biggest Bottlenecks

Adjusto’s proprietary AI solution transforms how contents claims are processed by:

✅ Giving Adjusters the Edge – Whether part of a carrier team, TPA, MGA, or independent firm, adjusters get an AI-powered system that reduces administrative headaches and keeps claims moving.

✅ Eliminating Unnecessary Delays – No more "hurry up and wait." Adjusto surfaces what matters most, enabling claims professionals to issue undisputed ACV payments first, resolve claims faster, and reduce unnecessary friction.

✅ Restoring Trust & Transparency – With verifiable, data-backed valuations, Adjusto reduces disputes, strengthens policyholder confidence, and lowers the risk of bad faith litigation.

✅ Enhancing, Not Replacing, Human Expertise – Adjusto’s AI doesn’t take over; it assists. By automating the tedious and surfacing the critical, Adjusto helps adjusters focus on what they do best—delivering fair, accurate settlements.

“The claims industry has been forced to work within broken systems for too long,” Balarezo added. “With Adjusto, we’re not just speeding up the process—we’re making it more ethical, more transparent, and more human.”

A Future Where Claims Don’t Stall—They Flow

With increasing claims volume, talent shortages, and growing policyholder expectations, the industry needs a modern approach to claims handling. Adjusto is meeting that demand with an AI-powered solution that turns a slow, transactional process into a fast, human-first experience.

Adjusters, TPAs, MGAs, carriers, and claims professionals looking to streamline operations and improve policyholder satisfaction can learn more at www.adjusto.ai.

About Adjusto

Adjusto is an AI-powered contents claims valuation platform built to streamline claims, empower adjusters, and restore trust in insurance. Founded by former adjusters and software engineers. Adjusto blends cutting-edge AI with real-world claims expertise to push claims forward—faster, fairer, and without friction. Our business Address is: 442 Merdian Ln, Superior, CO 80027.

