Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on Sunday Times article related to Antarctica

Due to the extreme nature of the environment in Antarctica, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) follows a detailed and thorough recruitment process for individuals prepared to live in such confined and testing conditions. During recruitment, technical skills, psychological aspects, medical history, and interpersonal relationship history of all candidates are assessed.

The DFFE requires that each candidate considered for an interview undergoes an independent, confidential, and professional psychometric analysis to ensure they can cope with isolation and work and live with others in confined spaces. Only candidates who pass all background evaluations are considered for appointment. The appointed overwintering team members undergo team building and training together before departing on the SA Agulhas II, the primary mode of transport to the scientific bases.

Even though all assessments and evaluations show no concerns, it is not uncommon for individuals to require an initial adjustment to the environment upon arrival at the remote scientific bases.

The Department confirms that no incidents required any of the nine overwintering team members to return to Cape Town. If such incidents had occurred, the Department's management team would have replaced the affected individual immediately, as the DFFE maintains a zero-tolerance policy for any misconduct affecting working and relationship conditions at SANAE IV. At the time of the vessel’s departure for Antarctica on 1 February 2025, all was in order.

The alleged assault between two overwintering team members was reported on 27 February 2025. The Department immediately activated its response plan, engaging the individuals involved through trained professionals to mediate and restore relationships at the base. This process has continued almost daily to ensure the team knows the Department is supportive and willing to take necessary steps to restore relationships while firmly addressing disciplinary issues. Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Dr Dion George and Director-General Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala have personally managed the process, especially as most scientific bases in Antarctica have halted operations due to winter and unpredictable weather conditions.

The alleged perpetrator has willingly participated in further psychological evaluation, expressed remorse, and agreed to follow recommended interventions. He has written a formal apology to the victim and is willing to apologize verbally to all base members. The Department has also implemented a long-term intervention process through professional counselling services to restore relationships and foster a healthy working environment.

The DFFE has activated a Labour Relations process to address the alleged physical assault. Allegations of sexual harassment are also under investigation, but reports of sexual assault are incorrect.

Dr George will engage the team to reassure them of his support and commitment to their well-being. He emphasizes the need for careful management to provide comfort to those at the base and their families. The team’s willingness to participate in Wellness Programme interventions and professional independent counselling will help develop a resolution. The ultimate goal is to ensure all at SANAE IV are safe and healthy, working together to advance crucial scientific work in Antarctica.

The DFFE has a long and proud history of managing logistics and scientific support for South Africa’s National Antarctic Programme (SANAP). South Africa is the only African country with a presence in Antarctica, a continent with extreme weather conditions. The SANAE IV base houses overwintering staff for approximately 13 months. SANAP has collected valuable scientific data for over 50 years since its inception in the 1960s. Additionally, South Africa manages bases on Marion and Gough Islands near the Southern Ocean to improve scientific understanding of climate change and variability.

