Automotive Lighting Market to Increase USD 58.59B Globally by 2030, at a 6.3% CAGR & Advancements in Smart Lighting Tech

Rise in implementation of government rule and regulations, increase in manufacturing of automobiles, and improved importance of road safety drives the market.

OREGON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Automotive Lighting Market by Light Type (Halogen, Xenon/HID, and LED), Vehicle Type (Passenger ICE Vehicle, Commercial ICE Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), Position (Front Lighting, Rear Lighting, Side Lighting, and Interior Lighting), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $𝟑𝟐.𝟑𝟏 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟓𝟖.𝟓𝟗 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31507 Factors such as growing emphasis towards road safety, government regulations, and growing automobile production foster the growth of automotive lighting market. However, high cost of LEDs hinders the growth of market. Furthermore, the rise in demand for automotive in developing nations is the factor that is anticipated to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the automotive lighting market.Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in the implementation of government regulations, rise in automobile production, and growing emphasis toward road safety have boosted the growth of the global automotive lighting market . On the contrary, fluctuating prices of raw materials and high cost of LED lights hinder the market growth. However, increased application in light commercial vehicles and rise in demand for advanced technology in vehicles are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Lighting, being a vital component in automotive vehicles, plays a crucial role in automotive safety. Automotive vehicles consist of various lights, which increase visibility in darkness and bad weather conditions. In addition, the lights can increase the conspicuity of vehicles. The lighting system comprises lighting and signaling devices. The lighting equipment is placed at different vehicle locations, including front, rear, top, and interiors. Lighting provides illumination for drivers, helping other vehicle drivers and pedestrians on the road to detect other vehicles’ positions, the direction of movement, and size. Further, it also adds an aesthetic look to the vehicle's interior and exterior parts.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31507 The LED segment to dominate by 2030-Based on light type, the LED segment contributed to nearly half of the global automotive lighting market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030, due to its longer life and better efficiency as compared to other lighting technologies to be used in vehicles. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.4% throughout the forecast period.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 DENSO Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Hyundai Mobis, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, ROBERT BOSCH GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd., Valeo, ZKW, and others.The passenger vehicle segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for more than half of the global automotive lighting market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030, owing to wider application of automotive lighting in passenger vehicles to provide a better view ofthe inner and outer environment. The electric vehicle segment, however, would register the fastest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. This is due to the introduction of electric vehicle concept as a vehicle type to be used in the future.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/646 Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020-Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global automotive lighting market. This is attributed to the growing production and sales of vehicles across the region. However, the market across LAMEA would cite the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to the increased demand for advanced vehicles with advanced safety features such as adaptive lighting to be present in vehicles running across the region.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-logistics-market/purchase-options 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the automotive lighting market by slowing down the supply chains, hampering business growth, and increasing panic among the customer segments.Governments across different regions announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, which adversely affected the overall production and sales.The global business outlook has changed dramatically post COVID-19 health crisis.Moreover, the overall production activities of market players have declined, owing to operations with limited workforce capacity and inadequate health safety measures along with current demand dynamics of the automotive industry.With the advent in pandemic, the automobile & transportation sector came to halt due to the imposed lockdown across the globe, which has also created an adverse effect on the automotive industry across the globe.As per the current scenario, overall world is getting back on track slowly with the new restriction and policies to support the economic activities in all industries.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bicycle-lights-market-A31859 - Bicycle Lights Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by MountingType, by Bicycle Type, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-adaptive-front-lighting-market-A10326 - Automotive Adaptive Front Lighting Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-automotive-lighting-market - India Automotive Lighting Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electronic-stability-control-market-A10765 - Electronic Stability Control Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Vehicle Type, by Vehicle Propulsion : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 