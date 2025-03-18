Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lit Novruz bonfire together with residents of Hasanriz village in Aghdara
AZERBAIJAN, March 18 - 18 March 2025, 10:26
On March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of residents who had relocated to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district. They also reviewed the restoration work on private houses and infrastructure.
The head of state and the First Lady then lit the Novruz bonfire together with the residents.
