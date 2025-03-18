Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,275 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lit Novruz bonfire together with residents of Hasanriz village in Aghdara

AZERBAIJAN, March 18 - 18 March 2025, 10:26

On March 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with a group of residents who had relocated to Hasanriz village in the Aghdara district. They also reviewed the restoration work on private houses and infrastructure.

The head of state and the First Lady then lit the Novruz bonfire together with the residents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva lit Novruz bonfire together with residents of Hasanriz village in Aghdara

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more