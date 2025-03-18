Alectra’s Mike Matthews receives EDA “Chair’s Citation Award” for outstanding leadership and dedication to the electricity industry

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Matthews, Executive Vice President of Asset Strategy and Operations at Alectra Utilities, has been awarded the esteemed “Chair’s Citation Award” by the Electricity Distributors Association (EDA). This award recognizes Mike’s outstanding leadership, dedication and contributions to Ontario’s electricity sector over his 35-year career.

Presented in memory of Dr. Robert H. Hay, the “Chair’s Citation Award” acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service to the EDA and the electricity industry. Mike was celebrated for his commitment to advancing grid modernization, fostering industry collaboration, and driving innovation.

“Mike has been influential in shaping the evolution of Ontario’s electricity industry,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “His leadership, technical expertise, and dedication to strengthening our grid have not only benefited Alectra but have also helped drive meaningful progress across the sector. This recognition is well deserved and we congratulate Mike on this outstanding achievement.”

Throughout his career, Mike has played a key role in major industry milestones, including the creation of Alectra Utilities in 2017 through the merger of five utilities. Over eight years at Alectra, he provided meaningful leadership in capital planning, grid modernization and developing Alectra’s distribution system plan – a cornerstone of the company’s future cost-of-service rate applications.

Mike has also made significant contributions to the EDA, serving on the Board of Directors and as Chair of the Upper Canada District Executive. His leadership as Chair of the EDIST Organizing Committee from 2015 to 2022 helped shape one of the industry’s most important technical conferences, fostering dialogue on emerging technologies and best practices.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Mike has been a dedicated community leader, volunteering for 17 years with the Markham Waxers Minor Hockey Association. His passion for mentorship and community service has positively impacted young athletes and families in the region.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this award from the EDA,” said Mike Matthews, Executive Vice President of Asset Strategy and Operations, Alectra Utilities. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with incredible colleagues, partners and industry leaders. This recognition reflects the collective efforts of so many dedicated individuals working to advance our industry.”

Alectra congratulates Mike Matthews for his contributions in shaping the future of the energy sector.

About Alectra Inc. Family of Companies

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

