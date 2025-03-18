Stefani Seek Reflects on the Successful Launch of Her Dating Book at Premier Oscars Gifting Event

Stefani unveils new approach to dating and relationships at Oscars Gifting Event, empowering women to find love through authenticity

St. Louis, Missouri, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefani, a celebrated life coach specializing in love and relationships , successfully introduced her latest book at the "Enchant: A Gifting Lounge Experience, Celebrating the 2025 Oscar Nominees" on February 27, 2025. The event, held in Beverly Hills, featured a convergence of 200 celebrities and media figures, providing an ideal platform for Stefani to share her insights on dating and finding love after life transitions.





Stefani shines on the red carpet at 'Enchant: A Gifting Lounge Experience', celebrating the launch of her new book on authentic dating for women during the Oscars Gifting Event. Photo credit: Lore Vision Media





Stefani's new book, Your Love Compass: A Woman's Unconventional Guide to Dating & Relationships , which caters specifically to middle-aged women looking to reinvigorate their love lives following a divorce or for women who still have yet to meet the love of their life, was met with enthusiastic reception from attendees. In Your Love Compass, she emphasizes self-love, affirming self-talk, and curiosity as foundational elements for attracting meaningful relationships. Its launch was timely, coinciding not only with the Oscars but also with Valentine's Day, underscoring a message of renewal and hope.





Engaging in meaningful dialogue, Stefani discusses her unconventional dating guide with an interviewer at the Oscars Gifting Event, enlightening on self-love and relationships





The inclusion of Stefani's book in the exclusive Oscars gifting event underscores its relevance and potential impact on contemporary dating practices. Throughout the event, Stefani personally signed and gifted copies to attendees, engaging in meaningful conversations about the challenges and opportunities that come with dating at a mature stage of life.





Stefani celebrates the launch of her new book with Heather Marianna, CEO of Marianna Events, and actress Naomi Grossman at the 'Enchant: A Gifting Lounge Experience', sharing her vision of empowering women to find love through authenticity during the Oscars Gifting Event Photo Credit: Tshombe Sampson for The Marianna Group





"Participating in this prestigious event allowed me to connect directly with remarkable celebrities and media who share a common interest in transforming their personal lives," Stefani commented. "It was a fantastic opportunity to discuss the core principles of the book and see firsthand the resonance of its message with a diverse audience…including men!

The feedback from the event's attendees highlighted a widespread acknowledgment of the need for a fresh perspective in the dating advice genre, particularly one that empowers women to lead with their authenticity. Many expressed appreciation for Stefani's approach to tackling common dating myths and offering actionable strategies for attracting love.

Following the success at the Oscars gifting event, Stefani's book has seen a surge in interest, with increased sales and positive reviews pouring in. Your Love Compass: A Woman’s Unconventional Guide to Dating & Relationships is now available for purchase on Amazon and has quickly become a must-read for women ready to navigate the dating scene with renewed confidence and clarity.

For more details on Stefani's coaching and speaking services and her transformative approach to finding love, please visit her website at https://stefaniseek.com . Here, visitors can find free resources, see Stefani in the media, and learn more about her private coaching services to help them embark on their own journeys toward romantic love and self-discovery. Additionally, her book is available for purchase on Amazon, offering further insights and guidance on these topics.

