Daxtra Launches TalentFlow: New Agentic AI Tool Designed to Streamline Recruiting from Source to Engage at Scale

Latest Product Innovation from Daxtra Humanizes Hiring through AI and Automation

RICHMOND, Va., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxtra , the leading provider of AI-enriched software for the talent acquisition ecosystem, today announced the availability of its newest offering, TalentFlow. With the needs of today’s recruiting teams in mind, Daxtra developed TalentFlow as an intelligent talent acquisition solution that automates sourcing, matching, screening and candidate engagement at scale to improve hiring outcomes.

Despite advancements in recent years, recruiters still spend much of their time looking for and vetting qualified candidates. Recognizing this, Daxtra sought to tackle the problem using NLP, Machine Learning, GenAI and AI agents to substantially reduce sourcing and screening times. The result is TalentFlow by Daxtra, which delivers accurate, diverse slates of candidates faster, reducing overall time-to-hire by up to 50 percent.

Key features of TalentFlow by Daxtra include:

Automated Sourcing : Leverages AI-driven algorithms to streamline the talent discovery process across ATS, HRIS, job boards, social channels and other networks to transform how recruiters identify, attract and engage potential candidates.

: Leverages AI-driven algorithms to streamline the talent discovery process across ATS, HRIS, job boards, social channels and other networks to transform how recruiters identify, attract and engage potential candidates. Matching and Ranking : Intelligent matching qualifies candidates against job requirements, ranks candidates based on Skilling relevance and creates GenAI-generated summarizations and scores for each candidate match.

: Intelligent matching qualifies candidates against job requirements, ranks candidates based on Skilling relevance and creates GenAI-generated summarizations and scores for each candidate match. Automated Screening : GenAI and the Dax Agent facilitate automated natural language conversations at scale to dynamically screen candidates, enhance engagement rates and improve the candidate experience throughout the recruitment process.

: GenAI and the Dax Agent facilitate automated natural language conversations at scale to dynamically screen candidates, enhance engagement rates and improve the candidate experience throughout the recruitment process. Daxtra Engage: Embedded into the solution, the popular Daxtra Engage offers a powerful outreach tool with enhanced SMS deliverability and options for real-time one-to-one and one-to-many SMS, voice and video calling, shared team phone numbers and more.

Daxtra CTO Don Tomlinson commented, “Daxtra understands what recruiting teams are looking for in terms of AI and automation, and TalentFlow delivers on their needs. While keeping humans in the loop, TalentFlow integrates AI into the hiring workflow seamlessly, making it possible to move from source to engage with speed.”

“After years of talking about the promise of AI in recruiting, the reality of it has arrived with TalentFlow,” said company CEO Terry Baker. “Baking AI into each step, we’ve built a solution that’s able to do what traditional methods simply can’t, scaling to meet hiring needs and saving recruiters valuable time in the process. TalentFlow by Daxtra is a complete package for organizations looking to optimize both how they hire and their overall quality of hire.”

To schedule a demo and see TalentFlow by Daxtra in action, visit https://www.daxtra.com/products/talentflow .

About Daxtra

Daxtra specializes in intelligent recruitment automation, AI-powered search and match, multilingual resume and job parsing in 40+ languages, and now candidate engagement. Built on AI and machine learning, our technology seamlessly integrates with various recruitment tech stacks. Daxtra has been developing innovative recruitment software since 2002 and supports customers globally via offices in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific.

Media Contacts: Jane Serra Daxtra j.serra@daxtra.com Jeanne Achille The Devon Group jeanne@devonpr.com

