Rehmann Announces Business Combination with Kmetz, Elwell, Graham & Associates PLLC

Combination expands Rehmann’s footprint on Florida’s Treasure Coast

TROY, Mich., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rehmann , a fully integrated professional advisory firm, continues its expansion in Florida with the announcement of its upcoming business combination with Kmetz, Elwell, Graham & Associates (KEGA), a CPA firm based in Vero Beach. The business combination will be effective June 1, 2025.



Founded in 1977, KEGA has established a reputation for customized accounting solutions and close personal attention to clients. Located a short distance from Rehmann’s Vero Beach office, KEGA offers a fully integrated line of tax, accounting, and audit services. The proximity of the two offices affords the combined entity with a stronger presence in Florida’s Treasure Coast market, bringing additional value and opportunity to Rehmann’s wealth management practice, among others.

“Just like Rehmann, KEGA believes in providing exceptional support to its clients and opportunities for its associates,” said Stacie Kwaiser, CEO of Rehmann. “With values like integrity and respect, community and stewardship, KEGA fits perfectly with Rehmann’s people-first culture.”

KEGA’s associates and management team will remain with the firm, except for Senior Partner Michael Kmetz, whose planned retirement after 46 years with the firm is coinciding with the business combination.

“I’ve always lived by the 3 Cs—Communication, Consistency and Caring—and have tried to convey those values to incoming partners and staff,” said Kmetz. “While I’m sorry to be missing this exciting transition, I know that KEGA and our clients will be in great hands. Our clients are gaining access to an even deeper bench of exceptional associates, and our associates will benefit from the expanded training Rehmann’s dedicated learning and development team can provide. The combination creates upward opportunities for everyone.”

KEGA will assume the Rehmann name and continue operating at their current location, with plans to combine offices in the future to better serve clients and streamline operations.

“The industry faces challenges, especially for a small, local firm,” said KEGA Managing Partner Brian Elwell. “We found we needed the resources of a larger group. Rehmann offers the service lines that clients are looking for, such as international tax, technology, wealth management, and cybersecurity, among others. Now our clients can benefit from those increased resources.”

For more information, visit www.rehmann.com.

About Rehmann

Empower Your Purpose

Rehmann is a professional advisory firm that provides accounting and assurance, business solutions and outsourcing, specialized consulting, and wealth management services. For over 80 years, Rehmann has provided forward-thinking solutions to our clients. With over 1,100 associates in our offices across Michigan, Ohio, and Florida, and those working remotely across the country, we are the momentum behind what’s possible. We focus on the business of business – allowing companies and individuals to focus on what makes them extraordinary. We help you look to the future with confidence, thanks to our unrivaled expertise and integrity. We’re a proud member of HLB International, a global network of independent accounting and advisory firms, and through our partnerships with our clients and communities, we drive impact that empowers our world. Find us online at rehmann.com and check out our 2024 Annual Report.

