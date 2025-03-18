Plum and Wilson Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Companies Uncover Deeper Talent Insights

Solutions Providers Enable Better Workforce Decisions Around Skills and Potential

NEW YORK and TAMPA, Fla., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment provider Plum and Wilson, a global integrated talent solutions leader, today shared details of its partnership, designed to offer companies deeper talent insights across the workforce.

According to research from Gartner, only 21 percent of HR leaders believe their organizations effectively use talent data to shape talent acquisition strategies, improve employee engagement and inform other business decisions. Together, Plum and Wilson give HR and talent leaders a holistic view of the workforce, promoting the ability to scale with flexibility and identify growth opportunities, whether for internal mobility or learning and development.

Alicia O’Brien, SVP, Innovation and Customer Success at Wilson, commented, “Today’s organizations need access to talent intelligence and analytics to navigate change in real time. Wilson and Plum offer unique but complementary solutions that ensure that HR and talent leaders have the insights they need to attract key talent, close skill gaps and develop their workforce for today, tomorrow and what’s to come.”

Building on that sentiment, Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor shared, “Wilson’s integrated talent solutions combined with Plum’s science-backed psychometric solutions provide clarity around the workforce’s durable skills and longer-term potential. With that level of understanding, it becomes possible to elevate talent initiatives and build teams that support the organization's long-term success.”

Rose Scaringella-Cappelli, Learning & Development Manager at Arup, shared, “Studies show that as you move up in your career, the more people skills you need. Using this technology is a great way to start understanding the development needs of your workforce. From there, you can facilitate additional conversations about other resources and strategies to implement.”

To learn more about Plum’s partners, visit https://www.plum.io/partnerships-marketplace.

About Plum

Revolutionary workforce solutions provider Plum knows that when people flourish, business thrives. Using objective data backed by scientific insights to measure and match human potential to job needs, Plum provides personalized career insights, improves quality of hire and helps create high-performing teams.

With unmatched scalability, the award-winning Plum platform enhances talent decisions across the employee lifecycle, making it possible to understand skills, quantify job fit and analyze organizational culture. Visit www.plum.io to learn more.

About Wilson

Wilson drives business results through its integrated talent solutions. Powered by talent intelligence, our people partner with some of the world’s most admired brands to build and maintain sustainable workforces that thrive. Visit www.wilson.hr to find out more.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Plum kate@devonpr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.