Manitoba Harvest Collaborates with Whole Foods Market for Nationwide Launch of Superseed Snack Clusters

Tilray’s Leading Hemp Food Brand, Manitoba Harvest, Expands Superfood Portfolio with New Sweet and Salty Snacks





NEW YORK, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manitoba Harvest, the global leader in hemp foods and a Tilray Brands, Inc. company (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), expands into functional snacking with new Superseed Snack Clusters, now exclusively available at select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.

Innovation Backed by Nutrition

Crafted with premium seeds, including hemp hearts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, chia and flax, Manitoba Harvest’s Superseed Snack Clusters strike a perfect balance of crunchy and craveable. Enjoy convenient, guilt-free snacking with 5g of plant-based protein per serving, essential fatty acids, fiber, and key vitamins and minerals to help fuel your day.

"Our Superseed Snack Clusters are a delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp and other superseeds," says Jared Simon, President of Manitoba Harvest and Tilray Wellness. "Snacking should be nourishing and satisfying, and these clusters deliver on both. We’re proud to collaborate with the visionary team at Whole Foods Market to bring these artisanal snacks to consumers nationwide."

Nutritional Benefits Per Serving:

5 grams of plant-based protein

5 grams of Omegas 3 & 6

2 grams of fiber

A good source of 9+ essential vitamins and minerals

Available in Three Delicious Flavors:

Maple Cinnamon – Balancing sweet maple and warm spices, these clusters are perfect alone or on top of yogurt and ice cream.

– Balancing sweet maple and warm spices, these clusters are perfect alone or on top of yogurt and ice cream. Dark Chocolate – Rich in flavor and nourishment, these Dark Chocolate and sea salt bites are satiating and satisfying for a guilt-free indulgence.

– Rich in flavor and nourishment, these Dark Chocolate and sea salt bites are satiating and satisfying for a guilt-free indulgence. Smoky BBQ – Balancing warm heat and smoky flavors, these savory bites are a perfect match for salty snack time cravings.



Availability

Manitoba Harvest’s Superseed Snack Clusters are now available exclusively on manitobaharvest.com, Amazon.com and at Whole Foods Market locations nationwide

For more information, visit www.manitobaharvest.com.

About Manitoba Harvest

Manitoba Harvest is a pioneer and leader in branded hemp-based foods and is recognized as a Certified B Corporation and the first Canadian food company to attain a Carbonzero Certification .

Taking the seed-to-shelf approach since 1998, Manitoba Harvest is committed to quality , sustainability , and consumer wellness. With an extensive product portfolio of Hemp Hearts (shelled hemp seed), Hemp Protein, Hemp Protein Blends, Hemp Granola, and Hemp Oil, Manitoba Harvest products are sold globally and in approximately 17,000 retail stores across North America.

To learn more about Manitoba Harvest and shop, visit www.manitobaharvest.com and follow @manitobaharvest across all social platforms.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @Tilray.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

