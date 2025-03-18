RemoFirst Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025

Employer of Record (EOR) and global payroll provider RemoFirst joins the ranks of Waymo, Nvidia, Duolingo, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoFirst is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025. And earning the No. 4 spot in the Human Resources category.

This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. This accolade is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to reshaping how businesses manage global employment,” said CEO Nurasyl Serik.

“At RemoFirst, we're not just modernizing international payroll and compliance — we're building the infrastructure that allows companies to embrace a truly global workforce without the traditional boundaries or barriers. Our innovations, such as fully automated payroll operations and employment in 185+ countries, AI powered processes, RemoVisa, RemoCheck and RemoTech services, represent our commitment to empowering businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world."

RemoFirst achieved significant innovations in the last year, pushing forward the mission to simplify global employment and empower businesses to expand their workforce across borders.

Among these innovations are the RemoVisa service which allows companies to issue Visas and Work Permits in 85+ countries (the largest Visa coverage of any EOR), and RemoCheck Background Screening services that ensure global candidates meet the highest standards of integrity and security before employment. RemoTech provides equipment delivery for clients in 150+ countries.

Outside of services for Employer of Record, RemoFirst also expanded the functionality of their contractor management solution, designed to make it easier and more affordable for businesses to manage and pay independent contractors globally. Their contractor solution supports payments in over 50 currencies and integrates with leading payment gateways to ensure smooth, secure transactions.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by overdelivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com . It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is an Employer of Record (EOR) provider that handles all of your employment needs for global employees and contractors — quickly and compliantly. Now companies can skip the hassle of opening additional entities and navigating complex local labor laws. Other services include background checks, global healthcare, visas and work permits, equipment delivery, and more. Available in 185+ countries, starting at $199/month for EOR. For more information, please visit remofirst.com .

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit fastcompany.com .

