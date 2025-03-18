Vegetable Seeds Market Size Projected to Reach USD 22.63 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.5%

Vegetable Seeds Market Vegetable Seeds Market

Key companies covered in the vegetable seeds market report are Syngenta AG, Groupe Limagrain, Sakata Seed Corporation, Enza Zaden BV, East-West Seed, & Others.

MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Overview:The global vegetable seeds market was valued at USD 8.45 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand from USD 8.91 billion in 2025 to USD 12.88 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period 2025-2032. In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market, holding a 10.06% share.The growing cognizance about the benefits of vegetables in weight loss and management can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Vegetable Seeds Market Size, Industry Share, Growth, Trends, and Regional Forecast, 2025–2032”. The market size stood at USD 8.45 billion in 2024.➡️ Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➡️ List of Top Vegetable Seed Companies:• BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)• Syngenta AG (Basel, Switzerland)• Groupe Limagrain (Saint-Beauzire, France)• Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)• Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V (De Lier, Netherlands)• Sakata Seed Corporation (Kanagawa, Japan)• Takii & Co., Ltd (Kyoto, Japan)• Enza Zaden BV (Enkhuizen, Netherlands)• East-West Seed (Nothaburi, Thailand)• Bejo Zaden B.V. (WARMENHUIZEN, Netherlands)➡️ Vegetable Seeds Market AnalysisBy Type: Open-pollinated varieties dominate the market due to their widespread use in developing nations. These seeds, pollinated naturally through insects, wind, or human intervention, offer greater genetic diversity, helping crops adapt to local conditions. Additionally, they are commonly produced by farmers in unregulated markets.By Crop Type: The Solanaceae segment, including tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and peppers, remains the largest due to high global demand. Investments in high-quality seeds, particularly hybrid tomatoes, drive growth. With a 99.3% seed replacement rate, tomatoes lead the segment, especially in the U.S. and India.By Cultivation Method: Protected cultivation, involving greenhouses and hydroponics, is gaining popularity due to benefits like climate control and improved crop efficiency. However, open-field farming remains dominant, especially in India and Africa, where high costs limit the adoption of protected methods.➡️ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:➡️ Market Drivers:Growing Popularity of Hybrid Seeds to Boost Market DevelopmentThe growing inclination towards hybrid vegetables over non-hybrid vegetables among consumers owing to its nutrition, taste, color, size, quality, flavor, and shelf-life will subsequently enable the growth of the market during the forecast period. The application of hybrid vegetable seeds to prevent the crops from different types of environmental stress such as insects, plant diseases, and others will further foster healthy growth of the market. The adoption of hybrid seeds by farmers for higher crop yields and consistent performance throughout will contribute positively to the growth of the market. Nonetheless, the emergence of major seed companies will boost the supply of quality seeds, which, in turn, will bode well for the market in the foreseeable future.Supply of Essential Goods to Ease Market Amid CoronavirusThe outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the destruction in the supply chain of many industries across the world. Nevertheless, the heavy demand for essential goods during the pandemic will consequently foster the healthy growth of the market. according to the International Seed Federation (ISF), the spread of coronavirus had a lesser impact on the seed sector as it was considered under essential commodities to sustain the delivery of seed to farmers. The supply of seeds to preclude the scarcity of food in numerous nations amid coronavirus will effortlessly create business opportunities for the market.➡️ Report Scope & Segmentation:Market Size Value in 2025: USD 8.91 billionMarket Size Value in 2032: USD 12.88 billionGrowth Rate: CAGR of 5.40% (2025-2032)Base Year: 2024Historical Data: 2019-2023Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032No. of Report Pages: 150➡️ Segments Covered: By Type (Open Pollinated Varieties and Hybrid), Crop Type (Solanaceae, Root & Bulb, Cucurbit, Brassica, Leafy, and Others), Cultivation Method (Protected and Open Field)➡️ Potential Growth Opportunities in the Global Vegetable Seeds Market:The global vegetable seeds market presents significant growth opportunities driven by increasing demand for high-yield and disease-resistant seed varieties. The rising adoption of hybrid and genetically modified seeds, particularly in developing economies, is fueling market expansion. Technological advancements in seed treatment and precision farming enhance crop productivity, further boosting demand. Growing health consciousness and consumer preference for organic vegetables create opportunities for organic and non-GMO seed segments. Government initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and food security also support market growth. Additionally, expanding greenhouse and vertical farming practices in urban areas contribute to the rising need for high-quality vegetable seeds.➡️ The report on the vegetable seeds market incorporates:• Complete analysis of all the segments• Revealing data and figures• Latest industry trends• Grander insights into all emerging advances➡️Regional Analysis:High Consumption of Vegetables to Boost Market in Asia PacificThe market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness an excellent growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the booming agriculture industry in India and China. The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of vegetables will have a tremendous impact on the market in the forthcoming years. The high vegetable production and consumption in India has created a lucrative business for the seed industry. The market inEurope is expected to experience enormous demand during the forecast period due to the rapid advancements in breeding technologies. The development of high-quality vegetable seeds is predicted to contribute effectively to the market growth in Europe. The growing international trade for fruits & vegetables will foster the healthy growth of the market in Europe.➡️ Ask For Customization:➡️ Key Development:July 2023: Syngenta, one of the prominent players in the agriculture inputs industry, announced the acquisition of Feltrin Sementes, a vegetable seed company based in Brazil. The move would help expand the range of products that the company can offer across the globe.➡️ Read Related Insights: Cannabidiol Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2032 Dairy Alternatives Market Size, Future Growth, Trends, 2032Eggs Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/eggs-market-108483 Whey Protein Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/whey-protein-market-106555

