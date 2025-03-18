10th Int'l Strawberry Symposium Unveils "Yanmei-1" variety

YANCHENG, China, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As spring brings forth its enchanting beauty, the 10th International Strawberry Symposium opened on March 17 in Yandu District, Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, China. The event attracted over 800 experts, scholars, and guests from 26 countries and regions across six continents, all united by their shared passion for strawberries and their potential to foster industrial and cultural exchanges between China and the global community.

Centered around the theme "One Strawberry, One World," the symposium highlighted innovations in technology, sustainable development, and market opportunities in the strawberry industry. It aims to promote the progress and prosperity of the global strawberry industry through in-depth exchanges and discussions. During the opening ceremony, 12 new strawberry varieties were unveiled, and the International Strawberry Advanced Technology Application and Promotion Center was inaugurated.

"Since hosting the 7th International Strawberry Symposium in Beijing in 2012, we are once again gathering in China to further advance knowledge exchange in strawberry research -- this time in the beautiful city of Yancheng," said Peter Vanderborght, Executive Director of the International Society for Horticultural Science, during the opening ceremony. "Global scientific experts have come together in Yancheng to deepen our understanding and appreciation of strawberries, one of nature's most wonderful gifts."

Known as the "Olympics" of the strawberry world, the International Strawberry Symposium has taken place every four years since 1988. It stands as one of the most influential events in the global strawberry industry, providing a platform for experts, scholars, and professionals involved in strawberry research, production, processing, and trade to exchange ideas, collaborate, and celebrate achievements.

Though small in size, strawberries embody the grand dream of agricultural modernization. Jiangsu Province, a major producer of high-quality fresh strawberries in China, has gradually developed its strawberry industry into a leading modern agricultural sector, with premium fresh strawberries and related processed products reaching global markets. Yancheng, located on the eastern coast of Jiangsu by the Yellow Sea, is known as the "Oriental Wetland Capital." With favorable natural conditions, a robust economic foundation, and a rich agricultural landscape, it has earned the reputation of "land of fish and rice." Yandu District, the core area of Yancheng's strawberry industry, has made strawberry cultivation a distinctive and prosperous sector for rural revitalization.

Over five years, researchers from Yandu and the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences meticulously selected parent strains from nearly 1,000 resources in the national strawberry germplasm resource pool. Through trait comparison, phenotypic statistics, and data analysis, they proudly introduced the new variety "Yanmei-1." This variety matures 20 days earlier than traditional ones, yields 3,000 kg per mu (45,000 kg per hectare), and has a 60% improvement in disease resistance. With its unique taste -- sweet yet crisp and richly aromatic -- it has quickly become a market favorite.

"Last year experienced generally higher temperatures, and while other strawberry varieties faced challenges during greenhouse seedling cultivation, 'Yanmei-1' triumphed in both seedling propagation and growth," said Cai Weijian, a researcher from the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences. "This variety can be cultivated in diverse terrains and possesses significant economic value."

