[Latest] Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size/Share Worth USD 19.31 Billion by 2034 at a 5.1% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

According to a market research study, the demand analysis of Global Medical Imaging Reagents Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 11.74 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.13 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 19.31 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Bayer AG, Guerbet Group, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Jubilant Radiopharma, Cardinal Health Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Curium Pharma, Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) – A Novartis Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Merck KGaA, Triad Isotopes, Nihon Medi-Physics, Shenzhen Mindray & Others.

Austin, TX, USA, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Class (Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, Nuclear Reagents), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Educational Research), By Technology (Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes and Probes, Radiopharmaceuticals, Fluorescent Proteins, Quantum Dots), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” in its research database.

"The demand of global Medical Imaging Reagents Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11.74 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.13 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 19.31 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.1% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034."

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Overview

The medical imaging reagents market refers to the usage of various reagents used to perform various molecular diagnostic techniques like magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-ray, radiography, ultrasonography, fluoroscopy, etc.

These reagents are utilized for medical imaging and serve in the localization of targeted proteins, labeling of antibodies of interest, detection of labelled antibodies, and monitoring of intercellular functions. These reagents help in intracellular protein trafficking, formation of protein complexes, changes in conformations, visualization of cellular structures, early diagnosis and detection of the diseases, etc.

Key market drivers for growth of the medical imaging reagents market include increasing business opportunities in the healthcare sectors coupled with the successful implementation of different tools and techniques in analyzing the responses of patients for safe delivery of patient care and treatment plans.

The increasing use of diagnostic and therapeutic methods provides insight into determining the efficacy of drugs and treatments to cure multiple health issues. The adoption of clinical trials and test kits, such as imaging reagents, drives the growth of the market due to the rising number of cancer cases and other health disorders.

The reputation of this market worldwide is capitalized with the increasing research and development initiatives for medical product manufacturing as well as any new inventions in the therapies. Emerging technologies are being integrated at a rapid pace, and as a result, economic growth is substantially on the rise.

In every medical practice, assay kits, reagents, components of reactions, etc., are essential, and suppliers are assisting in their delivery on a large scale to various medical platforms such as hospitals, clinics, pathology, laboratories, home care, etc.

Based on the type, the medical imaging reagents market was dominated by the contrast reagents segment in 2024 due to its increased demand and the surge in the approvals of its products. They are used in imaging processes such as CT, MRI, X-rays, radiography, etc.

To increase the visibility of internal body structures, cell structures, organelles, etc. Imaging enables the determination of the difference in one structure or another from the surrounding tissue, providing further valuable information for diagnosis, detection, and treatment.

The rise in heart diseases and atherosclerosis require angiography and angioplasty in the early diagnosis and detection of serious hazards sharing it with them, which, in the end, will increase the necessity for differentiation reagents to get better visualization of abnormalities.

Based on application, the diagnostics segment accounted for a large share of the medical imaging reagents market in 2024 due to an increasing inclination toward disease diagnosis owing to increasing health awareness toward early diagnosis and prevention of diseases.

With the advancement in molecular diagnostic techniques such as PCR, sequencing, and mass spectrometry, the process is becoming more reliable and effective. Many services, such as diagnostic tests and therapeutic services, are carried out in hospitals, clinical laboratories, domestic settings, etc., with more accuracy and precision.

The medical imaging reagents market is located in the Asia Pacific, owing to favorable government initiatives and an increased shift toward medical imaging technology, and has been projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Other supportive government partners in advancing the significance of medical imaging technology and companion reagents include the Indian Council of Medical Research, the National Health Research Program Singapore Accreditation Council (SAC), and Enterprise Singapore. The work is sponsored by the Government of India as part of various R&D projects supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 12.13 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 19.31 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 11.74 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.1% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Class, Application, Technology and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfill your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Medical Imaging Reagents market. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth scenario of the market. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Medical Imaging Reagents industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, and market giants, as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively for their strengths, weaknesses, and value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key player profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends, and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Medical Imaging Reagents market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Medical Imaging Reagents market forward?

What are the Medical Imaging Reagents Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Medical Imaging Reagents Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Medical Imaging Reagents market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Medical Imaging Reagents Market Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the medical imaging reagents market since there is a large number of medical imaging technologies utilized for various healthcare sectors along with the presence of supporting government organizations.

Some of the big government supports promoting the advancement of the market are the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), the NIBIB-sponsored Medical Imaging and Data Resource Center Project, the American College of Radiology (ACR), and so on.

Even more scans are performed each day as hundreds to thousands of people receive medical imaging examinations, which require hundreds of CT scans and X-rays in hospital care settings.

This medical procedure is possible and successful with the presence of a well-equipped Hospital with a skilled team of healthcare professionals. The increase in the adoption of various imaging instruments, such as CT scanners, MRI, X-ray, and ultrasound by hospitals and other medical facilities also boosts the growth of the medical imaging reagents market.

Because you have expanded healthcare facilities and a structured healthcare infrastructure that produces adequate knowledge and able people to satisfy the requirements of working there, experts like nurses, administrative teams, radiologists, etc., support the right performance and timely treatment of patients.

Browse the full “Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size, Trends and Insights By Class (Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, Nuclear Reagents), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery and Development, Educational Research), By Technology (Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes and Probes, Radiopharmaceuticals, Fluorescent Proteins, Quantum Dots), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/medical-imaging-reagents-market/

List of the prominent players in the Medical Imaging Reagents Market:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Bayer AG

Guerbet Group

Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Jubilant Radiopharma

Cardinal Health Inc.

Nordion (Canada) Inc.

Curium Pharma

Advanced Accelerator Applications (AAA) – A Novartis Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Merck KGaA

Triad Isotopes Inc.

Nihon Medi-Physics Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.Ltd.

Eczacıbaşı-Monrol Nuclear Products.

Others

The Medical Imaging Reagents Market is segmented as follows:

By Class

Contrast Reagents

Optical Reagents

Nuclear Reagents

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Educational Research

By Technology

Nanoparticles

Fluorescent Dyes and Probes

Radiopharmaceuticals

Fluorescent Proteins

Quantum Dots

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Medical Imaging Reagents Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Medical Imaging Reagents Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Medical Imaging Reagents Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Medical Imaging Reagents Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Medical Imaging Reagents Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Medical Imaging Reagents Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Medical Imaging Reagents Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Medical Imaging Reagents Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Medical Imaging Reagents Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Medical Imaging Reagents Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Medical Imaging Reagents Industry?

