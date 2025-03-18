Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Analysis: Key Trends, Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market on a Steady Growth Path?

• The chorionic gonadotropin market has witnessed significant expansion and is expected to continue growing.

• The market is projected to increase from $1,260 million in 2024 to $1,340 million in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%.

• Several factors have contributed to this growth, including:

o Greater awareness among healthcare professionals regarding human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG).

o Rising use of hCG in treating hormonal imbalance disorders.

o Advancements in healthcare infrastructure, improving accessibility to treatments.

o Increasing demand for assisted reproduction techniques, driving the need for hCG therapies.

What is the Future Outlook for the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

• The market is projected to reach $1,710 million by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 4%.

• Key growth drivers include:

o A growing prevalence of infertility issues, leading to increased treatment demand.

o Heightened awareness of reproductive health, encouraging early diagnosis and intervention.

o Widespread adoption of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), boosting the market.

o An increasing number of elderly individuals with hypogonadism, necessitating hormone-based treatments.

o Expansion in healthcare infrastructure, facilitating greater access to treatments.

• Emerging trends shaping the market include:

o Advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, enhancing treatment success rates.

o Greater investments in research and development, fostering innovation.

o Breakthroughs in drug delivery systems, improving efficacy and patient experience.

What Are the Key Drivers of the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

A major driving force behind the market's growth is the rising incidence of infertility. Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive after one year of regular, unprotected intercourse for individuals under 35, or after six months for those over 35.

Several factors contribute to increased infertility rates, such as:

• Delayed childbearing, with more individuals postponing parenthood.

• Lifestyle factors, including obesity and smoking, which negatively impact reproductive health.

Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) plays a critical role in infertility treatments, being widely used for:

• Ovulation induction, helping women conceive.

• Luteal phase support, ensuring successful implantation.

• Improving sperm count in men, addressing male infertility.

Additionally, the growing acceptance of assisted reproductive technologies (ART) is boosting demand for chorionic gonadotropin. ART procedures, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), have become increasingly common due to:

• Higher infertility rates, necessitating medical interventions.

• Advancements in medical technology, improving success rates.

• Delayed parenthood trends, increasing reliance on fertility treatments.

• Greater accessibility to ART procedures, making treatments more widely available.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

One of the major players shaping the market is Ferring Pharmaceuticals, which continues to drive innovation and expand its portfolio in reproductive health solutions.

What Are the Emerging Trends in the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

A notable trend in the market is the development of saliva-based pregnancy tests, offering a non-invasive and convenient diagnostic method.

• These tests detect hCG levels in saliva, providing an accurate and accessible alternative to traditional urine-based tests.

• One such innovation is the world’s first saliva-based pregnancy test, introduced by Salignostics, an Israel-based biotech company.

How is the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market Segmented?

The market is categorized into the following key segments:

1. By Type: Human Chorionic Gonadotropin; Animal Chorionic Gonadotropin.

2. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies.

3. By Therapeutic Application:

o Male Hypogonadism

o Female Infertility Treatment

o Oligospermic Treatment

o Cryptorchidism Treatment

o Chronic Pain

o Other Therapeutic Applications

4. By End User: Research Institutions; Pharmaceutical Companies.

What is the Regional Outlook for the Chorionic Gonadotropin Market?

• North America dominated the market in 2024, holding the largest share due to advanced healthcare facilities and high adoption of fertility treatments.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by:

o Increasing infertility rates, prompting demand for reproductive treatments.

o Expanding healthcare infrastructure, improving treatment accessibility.

o Growing awareness and affordability of ART procedures, boosting market adoption.

