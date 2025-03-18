17 Education & Technology Group Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Unaudited Financial Results on March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on March 25, 2025, prior to the opening of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. Beijing time).

Please note that all participants will need to preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Please note that all participants need to pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI45159210a51645e393c476d916c740ca.

Upon registration, you will receive a confirmation email containing participant dial-in numbers, and PIN number. To join the conference call, please dial the number you receive, enter the PIN number, and you will be joined to the conference call instantly.

Additional, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://ir.17zuoye.com/.

About 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading education technology company in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution that delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. Leveraging its extensive knowledge and expertise obtained from in-school business over the past decade, the Company provides teaching and learning SaaS offerings to facilitate the digital transformation and upgrade at Chinese schools, with a focus on improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core teaching and learning scenarios such as homework assignments and in-class teaching. The Company also provides a personalized self-directed learning product to Chinese families. The product utilizes the Company’s technology and data insights to provide personalized and targeted learning and exercise content that is aimed at improving students’ learning efficiency.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.

Ms. Lara Zhao

E-mail: ir@17zuoye.com

