仙境传说：破晓 (Ragnarok Dawn, Tentative English Title) Has Successfully Launched in China

Seoul, South Korea, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that 仙境传说：破晓 (“Ragnarok: Dawn”, Tentative English Title), an idle MMORPG mobile game, has made an early success after its launch in China on February 20, 2025.

Following the ISBN received in June 2024, Ragnarok: Dawn officially launched in China on February 20, 2025, via mobile messenger WeChat Mini Programs. Building on the positive feedback from CBT conducted in January, Ragnarok: Dawn achieved notable success upon launch, ranking eighth in top grossing of WeChat Mini Programs. This early success has further heightened anticipation for the upcoming release of the mobile app version.





Gravity stated, “Following the successful performance of the three Ragnarok IP titles that previously received ISBNs, the successful result of Ragnarok: Dawn is all thanks to the support of our users. We ask for your continued interest and participation with the launch of the mobile app version as well.”.

