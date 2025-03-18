Digital Textile Printing Market Size to Reach USD 311.7 Million by 2028, at CAGR 10.1%

Digital Textile Printing Market 2032

Key segmentations covered in the digital textile printing market report are By Operation, By Application, and By Region.

Efforts Towards Developing High-End Digital Printers with Wide Format is Increasing Traction of Customers Towards Market” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The digital textile printing industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for customized and sustainable textile products. This technology enables high-quality printing on fabrics, catering to various applications such as fashion, home décor, and soft signage.Market Size and GrowthIn 2020, the global digital textile printing market was valued at approximately USD 147.4 million. It is projected to grow from USD 159.1 million in 2021 to USD 311.7 million by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for printed textiles and the shift towards more efficient printing technologies.Get Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/digital-textile-printing-market-106237 Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic had an unprecedented and staggering impact on various industries, including digital textile printing. In 2020, the market experienced a significant decline of 5.4% due to disruptions in the supply chain and reduced consumer demand. However, with the gradual recovery of economies and resumption of manufacturing activities, the market is expected to return to pre-pandemic growth levels.LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• Mimaki (Nagano, Japan)• Kornit (Rosh Haayin, Israel)• SPGPrints (Boxmeer, Netherlands)• Konica Minolta (Tokyo, Japan)• Atexco (Paris, France)• Dover Corporation (MS Printing Solutions Srl) (Illinois, U.S.)• MS Printing (Pertusella VA, Italy)• Robustelli (Connecticut, U.S.)• Kaiyuan (Gaoxin District Xi'an, China)• SPG Prints B.V. (Boxmeer, Netherlands)Key Industry DevelopmentsSeveral notable developments have shaped the digital textile printing market:• September 2020: Amazon Inc. collaborated with Kornit Digital to launch a Print on Demand service, with Amazon investing USD 400 million in Kornit's products and services.• August 2019: MS Printing introduced one of the fastest digital textile scanning printers, aiming to attract textile manufacturers towards digital solutions.Market SegmentationThe digital textile printing market can be segmented based on operation and application:• By Operation:o Single Pass: This method involves printing the fabric in a single pass, offering higher speed and efficiency.o Multi Pass: In this method, the fabric passes multiple times under the print heads, ensuring higher print quality.• By Application:o Clothing and Apparel: This segment holds a significant share in the market, driven by the fashion industry's demand for customized designs and shorter production cycles.o Home Décor: Digital printing is increasingly used in home décor items such as curtains, upholstery, and bed linens, allowing for intricate designs and rapid production.o Soft Signage: This includes banners, flags, and displays, where digital printing offers vibrant colors and durability.o Others: This category encompasses applications like industrial fabrics and technical textiles.Drivers and Restraints• Drivers:o Customization Demand: Consumers' desire for personalized textile products is driving the adoption of digital printing technologies.o Sustainability: Digital printing offers eco-friendly solutions by reducing water and chemical usage compared to traditional methods.o Technological Advancements: Developments in digital printing technology have improved efficiency and print quality, making it more appealing to manufacturers.• Restraints:o High Initial Investment: The cost of digital textile printing equipment can be a barrier for small and medium-sized enterprises.o Limited Fabric Compatibility: Digital printing is more suitable for certain fabrics, limiting its application across all textile types.Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/digital-textile-printing-market-106237 Regional InsightsThe digital textile printing market exhibits varying growth patterns across different regions:• Asia Pacific: This region is anticipated to witness substantial growth, driven by countries like India and China, which are established textile manufacturing hubs. The increasing demand for printed fabrics and intense competition among manufacturers are encouraging the adoption of digital printing technologies. For instance, in India, approximately 384 million meters of fabric are printed digitally, accounting for only 1% of the total textile printing, indicating significant growth potential.• Europe: The adoption of digital textile printing machines is on the rise, although it currently represents a small fraction (0.1%) of the total printing market in the region. The use of digital printing in soft signage, utilizing materials like vinyl and rigid substrates, is particularly notable in Europe.• North America: The region holds a smaller share in the global market, with stable growth prospects. The reliance on textile imports and a limited presence of textile printing facilities may constrain market expansion.• Middle East and Africa: The textile industry in countries like Saudi Arabia is experiencing growth due to increasing purchasing power and population growth, leading manufacturers to enhance production capabilities and adopt digital textile printing technologies.Future OutlookThe digital textile printing market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for sustainable and customized products, and the expanding applications in various sectors. As manufacturers continue to adopt digital solutions, the market is expected to evolve, offering new opportunities and challenges.Get More Research Reports: Textile Machinery Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends - 2032 Material Handling Equipment Telematics Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends - 2032

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.