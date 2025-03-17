Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 394

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - that the Lieutenant Governor is [unable to discharge]

incapacitated and incapable of discharging the powers and duties

of [his office] the Office of Lieutenant Governor.

Thereupon, the General Assembly shall immediately decide the

issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if

not in session. If the General Assembly within twenty-one days

after receipt of the latter written declaration, or if the

General Assembly is not in session, within twenty-one days after

the General Assembly is required to assemble, determines by two-

thirds vote of each House that the Lieutenant Governor is

[unable to discharge] incapacitated and incapable of discharging

the powers and duties of the office, the President Pro Tempore

shall continue to discharge the same as Acting Lieutenant

Governor; otherwise, the Lieutenant Governor shall resume the

powers and duties of [his office] the Office of Lieutenant

Governor.

Section 7. For the purpose of this statute the Governor's

Cabinet shall be the heads of the Administrative Departments as

defined in the [Administrative Code of 1929,] act of April 9,

1929 (P.L.177, No.175), [as amended,] known as The

Administrative Code of 1929, or any successor statute, who hold

office by appointment of the Governor.

A written declaration shall be transmitted to the General

Assembly by hand delivery, email or facsimile to the offices of

the [clerks of the House and the Senate, and immediately upon

receipt of such declaration it shall be the duty of the clerks

forthwith to communicate the entire declaration to each member

of the House and Senate by a telegram, supplemented by such

other prompt communication as may be desirable under the

circumstances.] President pro tempore of the Senate, the Speaker

