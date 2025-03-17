Senate Bill 460 Printer's Number 394
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - that the Lieutenant Governor is [unable to discharge]
incapacitated and incapable of discharging the powers and duties
of [his office] the Office of Lieutenant Governor.
Thereupon, the General Assembly shall immediately decide the
issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if
not in session. If the General Assembly within twenty-one days
after receipt of the latter written declaration, or if the
General Assembly is not in session, within twenty-one days after
the General Assembly is required to assemble, determines by two-
thirds vote of each House that the Lieutenant Governor is
[unable to discharge] incapacitated and incapable of discharging
the powers and duties of the office, the President Pro Tempore
shall continue to discharge the same as Acting Lieutenant
Governor; otherwise, the Lieutenant Governor shall resume the
powers and duties of [his office] the Office of Lieutenant
Governor.
Section 7. For the purpose of this statute the Governor's
Cabinet shall be the heads of the Administrative Departments as
defined in the [Administrative Code of 1929,] act of April 9,
1929 (P.L.177, No.175), [as amended,] known as The
Administrative Code of 1929, or any successor statute, who hold
office by appointment of the Governor.
A written declaration shall be transmitted to the General
Assembly by hand delivery, email or facsimile to the offices of
the [clerks of the House and the Senate, and immediately upon
receipt of such declaration it shall be the duty of the clerks
forthwith to communicate the entire declaration to each member
of the House and Senate by a telegram, supplemented by such
other prompt communication as may be desirable under the
circumstances.] President pro tempore of the Senate, the Speaker
20250SB0460PN0394 - 4 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.