Senate Resolution 47 Printer's Number 393

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 393

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

47

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, FONTANA,

ROBINSON AND LAUGHLIN, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 8, 2025, as "PIAA Wrestling Day of Champions"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Wrestling instills at a young age and continues to

teach athletes at all levels key life skills such as self-

reliance, self-discipline and teamwork, all of which apply to

one's growth in professional development; and

WHEREAS, Wrestling promotes both a physically healthy

lifestyle and mental growth; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a rich history of and unrivaled

passion for wrestling as a sport; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to elite wrestling programs

that exist at all age and experience levels of the sport; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's wrestlers participate at all stages

of the sport from professional, international competitors to

collegiate-level competitors under the guidance of the

Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and

even younger with local clubs and associations; and

WHEREAS, Participation in wrestling has grown in all age

