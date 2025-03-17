Senate Resolution 47 Printer's Number 393
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 393
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
47
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, FONTANA,
ROBINSON AND LAUGHLIN, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 8, 2025, as "PIAA Wrestling Day of Champions"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Wrestling instills at a young age and continues to
teach athletes at all levels key life skills such as self-
reliance, self-discipline and teamwork, all of which apply to
one's growth in professional development; and
WHEREAS, Wrestling promotes both a physically healthy
lifestyle and mental growth; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has a rich history of and unrivaled
passion for wrestling as a sport; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is home to elite wrestling programs
that exist at all age and experience levels of the sport; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's wrestlers participate at all stages
of the sport from professional, international competitors to
collegiate-level competitors under the guidance of the
Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and
even younger with local clubs and associations; and
WHEREAS, Participation in wrestling has grown in all age
