Senate Bill 424 Printer's Number 397

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - user, be readily added, removed or replaced and that, when

removed, will not prevent the fitting from fulfilling its

primary function. The term includes aerators, handheld shower

assemblies, showerheads and in-line flow controls.

"Board." The Environmental Quality Board.

"Cold-only unit." A water cooler that emits cold water only.

"Cold-temperature fluorescent lamp." A fluorescent lamp that

is not a compact fluorescent lamp that:

(1) is specifically designed to start at -20°F when used

with a ballast conforming to the requirements of ANSI C78.81

and ANSI C78.901; and

(2) is expressly designated as a cold-temperature lamp

both in markings on the lamp and in marketing materials,

including catalogs, sales literature and promotional

material.

"Commercial dishwasher." A machine designed to clean and

sanitize plates, pots, pans, glasses, cups, bowls, utensils and

trays by applying sprays of detergent solution, with or without

blasting media granules, and a sanitizing rinse.

"Commercial fryer." An appliance, including a cooking

vessel, in which oil is placed to such a depth that the cooking

food is essentially supported by displacement of the cooking

fluid rather than by the bottom of the vessel. Heat is delivered

to the cooking fluid by means of an immersed electric element or

band-wrapped vessel electric fryers or by heat transfer from gas

burners through either the walls of the fryer or through tubes

passing through the cooking fluid.

"Commercial hot-food holding cabinet." A heated, fully

enclosed compartment with one or more solid or transparent

doors, designed to maintain the temperature of hot food that has

20250SB0424PN0397 - 4 -

