Senate Bill 424 Printer's Number 397

removed, will not prevent the fitting from fulfilling its
removed, will not prevent the fitting from fulfilling its
primary function. The term includes aerators, handheld shower
assemblies, showerheads and in-line flow controls.
"Board." The Environmental Quality Board.
"Cold-only unit." A water cooler that emits cold water only.
"Cold-temperature fluorescent lamp." A fluorescent lamp that
is not a compact fluorescent lamp that:
(1) is specifically designed to start at -20°F when used
with a ballast conforming to the requirements of ANSI C78.81
and ANSI C78.901; and
(2) is expressly designated as a cold-temperature lamp
both in markings on the lamp and in marketing materials,
including catalogs, sales literature and promotional
material.
"Commercial dishwasher." A machine designed to clean and
sanitize plates, pots, pans, glasses, cups, bowls, utensils and
trays by applying sprays of detergent solution, with or without
blasting media granules, and a sanitizing rinse.
"Commercial fryer." An appliance, including a cooking
vessel, in which oil is placed to such a depth that the cooking
food is essentially supported by displacement of the cooking
fluid rather than by the bottom of the vessel. Heat is delivered
to the cooking fluid by means of an immersed electric element or
band-wrapped vessel electric fryers or by heat transfer from gas
burners through either the walls of the fryer or through tubes
passing through the cooking fluid.
"Commercial hot-food holding cabinet." A heated, fully
enclosed compartment with one or more solid or transparent
doors, designed to maintain the temperature of hot food that has
