Senate Bill 432 Printer's Number 399

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 399 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 432 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 17, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 17, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," in the State System of Higher Education, providing for educational opportunities for foster and adopted children. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a section to read: Section 2023-A. Educational Opportunities for Foster and A dopted Children.--(a) An institution shall provide each eligible nonresident student who enrolls with a fostering independence waiver for undergraduate courses beginning with the semester starting in fall 2025. (b) To be eligible for a fostering independence waiver an individual must: (1) Be eligible for a Chafee Education and Training Grant 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

