Senate Bill 433 Printer's Number 401

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

433

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE, MILLER, SCHWANK,



REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in intermediate units, further

providing for powers and duties of the intermediate unit

board of directors and for capital subsidy.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 914-A(11) and 919.1-A(a) of the act of

March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code

of 1949, are amended to read:

Section 914-A. Powers and Duties of the Intermediate Unit

Board of Directors.--An intermediate unit board of directors

shall have the power and its duty shall be:

* * *

(11) To [lease] acquire land and buildings by purchase,

lease or gift and to own office space and warehouse facilities.

* * *

Section 919.1-A. Capital Subsidy.--(a) All lease

