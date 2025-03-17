Senate Bill 433 Printer's Number 401
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 401
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
433
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, FONTANA, COSTA, KANE, MILLER, SCHWANK,
SANTARSIERO AND MASTRIANO, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in intermediate units, further
providing for powers and duties of the intermediate unit
board of directors and for capital subsidy.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 914-A(11) and 919.1-A(a) of the act of
March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code
of 1949, are amended to read:
Section 914-A. Powers and Duties of the Intermediate Unit
Board of Directors.--An intermediate unit board of directors
shall have the power and its duty shall be:
* * *
(11) To [lease] acquire land and buildings by purchase,
lease or gift and to own office space and warehouse facilities.
* * *
Section 919.1-A. Capital Subsidy.--(a) All lease
