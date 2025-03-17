Senate Resolution 38 Printer's Number 400
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - educators as a vital part of a well-rounded education and is
dedicated to shaping lives through theater education; and
WHEREAS, Education in the art of dance develops the knowledge
and skills required to create, perform and understand movement
as a means of artistic communication; and
WHEREAS, A comprehensive education in dance includes
improvisation, technique, choreography, performance, observation
and analysis; and
WHEREAS, Dance education engages the artistic processes of
creating, performing and critical analysis by requiring students
to read symbol systems, use critical thinking skills, excel in
nonverbal reasoning and communication, exchange ideas, work
cooperatively and collaboratively with others and interact in a
multicultural society; and
WHEREAS, Student achievement, teacher satisfaction and school
culture are improved through dance education as demonstrated by
increased reading and STEM test scores, improved memory
retention and cognitive connections and enhanced teacher and
school morale; and
WHEREAS, The National Dance Education Organization is
dedicated to advancing dance education for individuals of all
backgrounds; and
WHEREAS, Visual arts education is valuable in developing
divergent and critical thinking, multicultural awareness and
technical, communication and expressive skills among students;
and
WHEREAS, The Council for Art Education promotes quality
school visual art education programs in kindergarten through
12th grade across the United States; and
WHEREAS, The Council for Art Education's "Youth Art Month"
20250SR0038PN0400 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.