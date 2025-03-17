Senate Resolution 38 Printer's Number 400

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - educators as a vital part of a well-rounded education and is

dedicated to shaping lives through theater education; and

WHEREAS, Education in the art of dance develops the knowledge

and skills required to create, perform and understand movement

as a means of artistic communication; and

WHEREAS, A comprehensive education in dance includes

improvisation, technique, choreography, performance, observation

and analysis; and

WHEREAS, Dance education engages the artistic processes of

creating, performing and critical analysis by requiring students

to read symbol systems, use critical thinking skills, excel in

nonverbal reasoning and communication, exchange ideas, work

cooperatively and collaboratively with others and interact in a

multicultural society; and

WHEREAS, Student achievement, teacher satisfaction and school

culture are improved through dance education as demonstrated by

increased reading and STEM test scores, improved memory

retention and cognitive connections and enhanced teacher and

school morale; and

WHEREAS, The National Dance Education Organization is

dedicated to advancing dance education for individuals of all

backgrounds; and

WHEREAS, Visual arts education is valuable in developing

divergent and critical thinking, multicultural awareness and

technical, communication and expressive skills among students;

and

WHEREAS, The Council for Art Education promotes quality

school visual art education programs in kindergarten through

12th grade across the United States; and

WHEREAS, The Council for Art Education's "Youth Art Month"

