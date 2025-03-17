Senate Bill 434 Printer's Number 402
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 402
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
434
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COMITTA, SCHWANK, STREET, KEARNEY, COSTA, KANE,
TARTAGLIONE, SAVAL, MUTH AND L. WILLIAMS, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating
to marriage, repealing provisions relating to marriage
between persons of the same sex.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1704 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is repealed:
[§ 1704. Marriage between persons of the same sex.
It is hereby declared to be the strong and longstanding
public policy of this Commonwealth that marriage shall be
between one man and one woman. A marriage between persons of the
same sex which was entered into in another state or foreign
jurisdiction, even if valid where entered into, shall be void in
this Commonwealth.]
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.