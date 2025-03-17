Submit Release
Senate Bill 416 Printer's Number 403

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 403

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

416

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, FONTANA, BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, HUTCHINSON,

COSTA, BROWN, MARTIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, FARRY, BARTOLOTTA AND

PHILLIPS-HILL, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,

providing for payment; and abrogating a regulation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended

by adding a section to read:

Section 301.2. Payment.

(a) Methods.--

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2) and

notwithstanding any other provision of law, a licensed

eligible organization may accept payment via credit card,

debit card, mobile payment services or other electronic

