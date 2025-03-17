Senate Bill 435 Printer's Number 405
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 405
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
435
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN,
PENNYCUICK, ARGALL, STEFANO, DUSH AND MASTRIANO,
MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 17, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for appointing power of
the Governor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 8 of Article IV be amended by adding a
subsection to read:
§ 8. Appointing power.
* * *
(a.1) Until the nomination for appointment has received the
required Senate consent, no person so nominated may execute an
order, promulgate a regulation or issue a guidance or directive,
the application of which applies to persons other than the
employees and contractors of the department to which the person
has been nominated, either on behalf of the Governor or on
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
