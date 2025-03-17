Senate Bill 435 Printer's Number 405

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 405

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

435

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, BROOKS, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN,

PENNYCUICK, ARGALL, STEFANO, DUSH AND MASTRIANO,

MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 17, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for appointing power of

the Governor.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 8 of Article IV be amended by adding a

subsection to read:

§ 8. Appointing power.

* * *

(a.1) Until the nomination for appointment has received the

required Senate consent, no person so nominated may execute an

order, promulgate a regulation or issue a guidance or directive,

the application of which applies to persons other than the

employees and contractors of the department to which the person

has been nominated, either on behalf of the Governor or on

