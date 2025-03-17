Senate Resolution 39 Printer's Number 404
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 404
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
39
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, KANE, BROOKS, ARGALL, MARTIN,
FONTANA, BROWN, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO,
COSTA, PENNYCUICK, KEEFER, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, VOGEL,
J. WARD AND STREET, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Commemorating February 19, 2025, as "The Battle of Iwo Jima
Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, February 19, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of the
start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where the United States Armed
Forces captured the island of Iwo Jima from the Japanese Empire;
and
WHEREAS, On February 19, 1945, the amphibious landing began
by the United States Marines with 450 American ships, 60,000
Marines and 10,000 Navy Seabees and occurred off the coast of
Iwo Jima; and
WHEREAS, Shortly after 9 a.m., under protective Naval
gunfire, the United States Marines arrived on the beach of Iwo
Jima and encountered little enemy resistance until the Japanese
emerged from their underground positions; and
WHEREAS, The 36-day assault from February 19 to March 26,
1945, claimed the lives of 6,821 American troops and wounded
19,217, and two soldiers were taken into captivity; and
