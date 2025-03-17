Senate Resolution 39 Printer's Number 404

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 404

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

39

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, ROTHMAN, KANE, BROOKS, ARGALL, MARTIN,

FONTANA, BROWN, LANGERHOLC, PHILLIPS-HILL, SANTARSIERO,

COSTA, PENNYCUICK, KEEFER, TARTAGLIONE, STEFANO, VOGEL,

J. WARD AND STREET, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Commemorating February 19, 2025, as "The Battle of Iwo Jima

Remembrance Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, February 19, 2025, marks the 80th anniversary of the

start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where the United States Armed

Forces captured the island of Iwo Jima from the Japanese Empire;

and

WHEREAS, On February 19, 1945, the amphibious landing began

by the United States Marines with 450 American ships, 60,000

Marines and 10,000 Navy Seabees and occurred off the coast of

Iwo Jima; and

WHEREAS, Shortly after 9 a.m., under protective Naval

gunfire, the United States Marines arrived on the beach of Iwo

Jima and encountered little enemy resistance until the Japanese

emerged from their underground positions; and

WHEREAS, The 36-day assault from February 19 to March 26,

1945, claimed the lives of 6,821 American troops and wounded

19,217, and two soldiers were taken into captivity; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17