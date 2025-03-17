Senate Bill 436 Printer's Number 406
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 406
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
436
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HAYWOOD,
J. WARD, BAKER, BROWN, DUSH AND FARRY, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further
providing for definitions, for reporting procedure, for
disposition of complaints received, for responsibility for
investigation, for access to information in Statewide
database, for information in Statewide database and for
release of information in confidential reports.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6303(a) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 6303. Definitions.
(a) General rule.--The following words and phrases when used
in this chapter shall have the meanings given to them in this
section unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Concerns a military family." In a report:
(1) an alleged perpetrator of abuse is a service member,
spouse of a service member or child of a service member; or
(2) an alleged victim of abuse is a child of a service
