Senate Bill 436 Printer's Number 406

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 406

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

436

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, BARTOLOTTA, BOSCOLA, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HAYWOOD,

J. WARD, BAKER, BROWN, DUSH AND FARRY, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in child protective services, further

providing for definitions, for reporting procedure, for

disposition of complaints received, for responsibility for

investigation, for access to information in Statewide

database, for information in Statewide database and for

release of information in confidential reports.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6303(a) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 6303. Definitions.

(a) General rule.--The following words and phrases when used

in this chapter shall have the meanings given to them in this

section unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Concerns a military family." In a report:

(1) an alleged perpetrator of abuse is a service member,

spouse of a service member or child of a service member; or

(2) an alleged victim of abuse is a child of a service

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

