Senate Bill 437 Printer's Number 407

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 407

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

437

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, KEARNEY, MUTH, SAVAL,

STREET, FONTANA, HAYWOOD AND COLLETT, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222), entitled

"An act prohibiting certain practices of discrimination

because of race, color, religious creed, ancestry, age or

national origin by employers, employment agencies, labor

organizations and others as herein defined; creating the

Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission in the Governor's

Office; defining its functions, powers and duties; providing

for procedure and enforcement; providing for formulation of

an educational program to prevent prejudice; providing for

judicial review and enforcement and imposing penalties,"

providing for duties of commission relating to name changes

by certain individuals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of October 27, 1955 (P.L.744, No.222),

known as the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 7.1. Duties of Commission Relating To Name Changes

By Certain Individuals.--(a) Not later than sixty days after

the effective date of this section, the commission shall

establish a single online access point on the commission's

publicly accessible Internet website to aid individuals in

identifying, securing and understanding the necessary petitions

