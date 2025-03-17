Senate Resolution 40 Printer's Number 408

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 408

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

40

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BAKER, FONTANA, MARTIN, BROWN, CULVER,

COMITTA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD AND

STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of March 9 through 15, 2025, as "Pulmonary

Rehabilitation Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The American Association of Cardiovascular and

Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is observing "National

Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week" from March 9 through 15 with the

theme, "Inhale, Exhale, Be Well"; and

WHEREAS, Pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of

death in our nation and the fifth leading cause of death in this

Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Pulmonary rehabilitation plays an integral role in

improving the quality of life and overall well-being of

individuals who have chronic respiratory disease; and

WHEREAS, Observation of AACVPR's "National Pulmonary

Rehabilitation Week" calls special attention to the

professionals who promote the dissemination of information about

pulmonary disease, its prevention and rehabilitation; and

WHEREAS, The dedicated pulmonary specialists of this

