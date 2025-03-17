Senate Resolution 40 Printer's Number 408
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 408
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
40
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BAKER, FONTANA, MARTIN, BROWN, CULVER,
COMITTA, COSTA, CAPPELLETTI, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD AND
STEFANO, MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 17, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of March 9 through 15, 2025, as "Pulmonary
Rehabilitation Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The American Association of Cardiovascular and
Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is observing "National
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Week" from March 9 through 15 with the
theme, "Inhale, Exhale, Be Well"; and
WHEREAS, Pulmonary disease is the third leading cause of
death in our nation and the fifth leading cause of death in this
Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Pulmonary rehabilitation plays an integral role in
improving the quality of life and overall well-being of
individuals who have chronic respiratory disease; and
WHEREAS, Observation of AACVPR's "National Pulmonary
Rehabilitation Week" calls special attention to the
professionals who promote the dissemination of information about
pulmonary disease, its prevention and rehabilitation; and
WHEREAS, The dedicated pulmonary specialists of this
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.