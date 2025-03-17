Senate Bill 438 Printer's Number 409
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Section 3. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Agency." As defined in section 3 of the act of June 25,
1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act.
"Regulated entity." An entity regulated by an agency.
Section 4. Powers and duties.
Each agency shall have the following powers and duties:
(1) To designate an employee as the agency's regulatory
compliance officer.
(2) To empower the regulatory compliance officer under
paragraph (1) to develop agency policies and initiatives to
further the purpose of this act, including:
(i) Educating affected regulated entities on the
implementation of new or amended statutes and regulations
prior to the effective date of implementation, to the
extent practicable and during implementation.
(ii) Establishing clear channels of communication
through which regulated entities can contact the agency
with questions or concerns regarding regulations.
(iii) Working with regulated entities to resolve
noncompliance issues before imposition of penalties.
(iv) Providing a detailed explanation of each
regulatory requirement under the agency's jurisdiction,
including expectations for compliance, guidelines for
measuring compliance and the primary benefit of each
requirement.
(3) To empower the regulatory compliance officer to
issue to any person, upon the person's request, an opinion
