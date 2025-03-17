Senate Bill 438 Printer's Number 409

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - Section 3. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Agency." As defined in section 3 of the act of June 25,

1982 (P.L.633, No.181), known as the Regulatory Review Act.

"Regulated entity." An entity regulated by an agency.

Section 4. Powers and duties.

Each agency shall have the following powers and duties:

(1) To designate an employee as the agency's regulatory

compliance officer.

(2) To empower the regulatory compliance officer under

paragraph (1) to develop agency policies and initiatives to

further the purpose of this act, including:

(i) Educating affected regulated entities on the

implementation of new or amended statutes and regulations

prior to the effective date of implementation, to the

extent practicable and during implementation.

(ii) Establishing clear channels of communication

through which regulated entities can contact the agency

with questions or concerns regarding regulations.

(iii) Working with regulated entities to resolve

noncompliance issues before imposition of penalties.

(iv) Providing a detailed explanation of each

regulatory requirement under the agency's jurisdiction,

including expectations for compliance, guidelines for

measuring compliance and the primary benefit of each

requirement.

(3) To empower the regulatory compliance officer to

issue to any person, upon the person's request, an opinion

