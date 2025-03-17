Senate Bill 439 Printer's Number 410
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - vocational and industrial education and job requirements as may
be deemed necessary to carry out the intent and purpose of this
act; (4) to terminate or cancel any apprenticeship agreements in
accordance with the provisions of such agreements or order
modifications of such agreements; (5) maintain close liaison
with Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training, the United States
Department of Labor, the State Board of Vocational Education,
the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of
Commerce, Bureau of Rehabilitation of the Department of Labor
and Industry, and Juvenile Forestry Camps under the Department
of Public Welfare, and such other agencies which carry on
programs closely related to the purposes of this act; (6)
conduct studies, surveys and investigations of the special
problems of retraining or training unemployed or employed
persons to improve or modernize work skills and make appropriate
recommendations to cooperating agencies described above, local
community organizations, local school boards and the Secretary
of Labor and Industry; (7) act as a convening agency in local
communities to bring together local representatives of employes,
employers, educational agencies and industrial development
agencies in order to promote closer local cooperation in
establishing better apprenticeship and other training programs
including programs for employed persons who wish to improve and
modernize their work skills; (8) use appropriate media of
information and education to acquaint employers, employes and
the public at large with the advantages and availability of
apprenticeship and other occupational training programs; (9)
study the effectiveness of apprenticeship agreements and make
recommendations in accordance with the provisions of such
agreements for their improvement; and (10) perform such other
20250SB0439PN0410 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.