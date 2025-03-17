Senate Bill 439 Printer's Number 410

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - vocational and industrial education and job requirements as may

be deemed necessary to carry out the intent and purpose of this

act; (4) to terminate or cancel any apprenticeship agreements in

accordance with the provisions of such agreements or order

modifications of such agreements; (5) maintain close liaison

with Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training, the United States

Department of Labor, the State Board of Vocational Education,

the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of

Commerce, Bureau of Rehabilitation of the Department of Labor

and Industry, and Juvenile Forestry Camps under the Department

of Public Welfare, and such other agencies which carry on

programs closely related to the purposes of this act; (6)

conduct studies, surveys and investigations of the special

problems of retraining or training unemployed or employed

persons to improve or modernize work skills and make appropriate

recommendations to cooperating agencies described above, local

community organizations, local school boards and the Secretary

of Labor and Industry; (7) act as a convening agency in local

communities to bring together local representatives of employes,

employers, educational agencies and industrial development

agencies in order to promote closer local cooperation in

establishing better apprenticeship and other training programs

including programs for employed persons who wish to improve and

modernize their work skills; (8) use appropriate media of

information and education to acquaint employers, employes and

the public at large with the advantages and availability of

apprenticeship and other occupational training programs; (9)

study the effectiveness of apprenticeship agreements and make

recommendations in accordance with the provisions of such

agreements for their improvement; and (10) perform such other

