Senate Bill 448 Printer's Number 411
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - convicted of a felony[, subject to provisions of paragraph
(2),] if:
(i) [at least two calendar years have elapsed from
the date of completion of a person's sentence and] that
person has completed the person's sentence and is not
subject to the probation or parole jurisdiction of any
court, county probation agency or the Pennsylvania Board
of Probation and Parole; or
(ii) the person has been pardoned.
[(2) The court may not order a change of name for a
person convicted of murder, voluntary manslaughter, rape,
involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual
assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, robbery
as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3701(a)(1)(i) (relating to
robbery), aggravated assault as defined in 18 Pa.C.S. §
2702(a)(1) or (2) (relating to aggravated assault), arson as
defined in 18 Pa.C.S. § 3301(a) (relating to arson and
related offenses), kidnapping or robbery of a motor vehicle
or criminal attempt, criminal conspiracy or criminal
solicitation to commit any of the offenses listed above or an
equivalent crime under the laws of this Commonwealth in
effect at the time of the commission of that offense or an
equivalent crime in another jurisdiction.]
(3) The court shall notify the Office of Attorney
General, the Pennsylvania State Police and the office of the
district attorney of the county in which the person resides
when a change of name for a person convicted of a felony has
been ordered. The Pennsylvania State Police, upon receipt of
this notice, shall include the change of name information in
the central repository as provided for in 18 Pa.C.S. Ch. 91.
20250SB0448PN0411 - 7 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.