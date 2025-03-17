Senate Bill 451 Printer's Number 413
PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 413
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
451
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK,
MARCH 17, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 17, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in legal advertising, providing for
disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public notices.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 45 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 311. Disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public
notices.
(a) Dollar amount.--An advertisement, legal advertisement,
official advertisement or legal notice required to be published
in a newspaper under the following must include the dollar
amount paid by the advertiser in the lower right-hand corner:
(1) The act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), known
as The First Class Township Code.
(2) The act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as
The Second Class Township Code.
(3) Article II of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
