Senate Bill 451 Printer's Number 413

PENNSYLVANIA, March 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 413

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

451

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, BROWN AND PENNYCUICK,

MARCH 17, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 17, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in legal advertising, providing for

disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public notices.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 45 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 311. Disclosure of taxpayer-funded advertising and public

notices.

(a) Dollar amount.--An advertisement, legal advertisement,

official advertisement or legal notice required to be published

in a newspaper under the following must include the dollar

amount paid by the advertiser in the lower right-hand corner:

(1) The act of June 24, 1931 (P.L.1206, No.331), known

as The First Class Township Code.

(2) The act of May 1, 1933 (P.L.103, No.69), known as

The Second Class Township Code.

(3) Article II of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18