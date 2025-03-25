Shop Plumosity Expands with ‘Pet Health & Happiness’—A Curated Shopping Experience for Pet Owners

Shop Plumosity - Pet Health & Happiness Shop Plumosity - Pet Health & Happiness Shop Plumosity - Pet Health & Happiness

Plumosity's new shopping category introduces premium pet products—reinforcing the platform's dedication to quality, convenience, and expert-curated shopping

Our goal with the Pet Health & Happiness category is simple: make it easier for pet owners to find premium, trusted products—all in one place.” — John Francis, Founder and CEO of Plumosity

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop Plumosity, the trusted destination for curated shopping and expert recommendations, is expanding once again—this time for pet lovers. The new ‘Pet Health & Happiness’ category brings a handpicked selection of premium pet essentials, from nutritious food and engaging toys to trusted medications and grooming must-haves. As the platform’s 17th category, this launch reflects Plumosity’s commitment to offering high-quality, expertly curated products—now tailored to keep pets happy, healthy, and thriving.

The Pet Health & Happiness category was designed with pet parents in mind, offering:

• Premium Nutrition: High-quality food for dogs, cats, birds, and small animals

• Enrichment Products: Engaging toys that stimulate play and mental development

• Health Essentials: Trusted medications & supplements for optimal pet wellness

• Comfort Items: Cozy beds & grooming essentials to keep pets comfortable and well cared for

“Pets are family, and we believe they deserve the best,” says John Francis, Founder and CEO of Plumosity. “Our goal with the Pet Health & Happiness category is simple: make it easier for pet owners to find premium, trusted products—all in one place. Just like every Shop Plumosity category, this collection meets our high standards for quality, safety, and reliability.”

With pet ownership on the rise and consumers seeking trusted, high-quality products, Shop Plumosity's curated approach ensures pet parents can shop with confidence, knowing every item has been handpicked for quality, safety, and effectiveness.

Plumosity: A Smarter Way to Shop

Shop Plumosity simplifies shopping by combining expert insights with a carefully selected range of over 3,000 products across 17 lifestyle categories—including Home & Garden, Beauty & Selfcare, and Electronics & Technology. The addition of Pet Health & Happiness further cements its position as a go-to shopping destination for modern consumers seeking convenience, quality, and value.

Shop the Pet Health & Happiness Collection Today!

Explore top-rated essentials for your pets, all handpicked for quality and care. Start shopping now!

About Plumosity

Founded in 2023, Plumosity is the ultimate shopping destination for quality-conscious consumers, offering curated product recommendations, exclusive deals, and expert insights across home, technology, wellness, and style. With over 3,000 handpicked products spanning 17 lifestyle categories, Plumosity simplifies decision-making and enhances shopping convenience. The platform also features articles, exclusive promo codes, and an upcoming cashback program to help consumers shop smarter.

